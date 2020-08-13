Fall Expo is happening … in the summer

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Fall Expo is happening … in the summer

Published on: August 13, 2020

Since March, we’ve all been faced with adjusting to a new normal. I look back at March and remember the chamber hosted a very successful Spring Expo. Members met with over 900 local residents. Member businesses passed out their fliers, so everyone had a better idea of what products and services they offer to our community. Raffles were held. Prizes awarded. It was a magical event, complete with a strolling magician.

But soon after, the country was shut down. No more events, no more face-to-face contact. We all took the hit in different ways. But our local businesses struggled to stay afloat to continue to serve us. Now is our chance to support them.

How, you ask? Well, the chamber is holding our Fall Expo on Aug. 28. (Yes, I know that’s during the summer.) Here’s what’s going to happen. We’ve asked 100 of our member businesses to give us fliers, pamphlets, whatever they have that explains how they continue to support our community. We will stuff that information into goodie bags with randomly placed gift cards. Five hundred residents will be the lucky recipients of those goodie bags.

How can this happen with social distancing and a ban on large gatherings? It’s a Drive Through Expo. Get in your car or golf cart and come over to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Just drive through the parking lot, pick up your bag and you’re back on your way. Our members are missing that face time with you so this is as close as they can get. Please come out and show your support. In addition, you’ll get a crash course on what is available to you in our region. I think you may be surprised at all this area has to offer you.

Show your support to our local businesses Aug. 28. As I continue to say, we’re better together.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.