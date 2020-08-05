Obituaries for the week of Aug. 6, 2020

Mike and Carol Dyer

Published on: August 5, 2020

Mike, born on March 8, 1939, and Carol Dyer, born on Jan. 19, 1943, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away together on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Married for 54 years, they were two of the kindest, most generous and loving people. Carol, a breast cancer survivor, and Mike, a diehard Met’s fan, showed what kind of resilience they both had in life.

They are survived by their children, Sandy Medaska and Rob Dyer, two of the luckiest kids in the world to have been adopted and raised by such loving and caring parents. Mike and Carol had a beautiful extended family that adored them both. Carol was a smart, kindhearted soul, spending her career as a teacher and, eventually, working at Junior Achievement. She was an avid reader and loved history. She also was a skilled Scrabble and Rummikub player and loved going to the pool with her friends in Kings Point. Mike was “Mike” and the most intriguing character you would ever meet. A sports fan for life in all ways, he worked his dream job as a sportswriter in New York. He was a man dedicated to writing, as he wrote two books along the way. As a sportswriter, he became a Hall of Fame lifetime voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

After retiring, it took them a few years to find their way to Florida to begin their next chapter. It could not have been a more perfect fit for them. They were living out their best lives imaginable in the Kings Point community of Sun City Center with lots of great friends and neighbors, whom we thank for making these years so happy.

Never to be forgotten and always to be loved, their children wanted to say “Thank you for picking us” to be their children. They know they will always have Mike and Carol watching out for them and their families.

They were cherished and loved by so many and in so many ways. Mike is already in Heaven, stirring things up, and Carol is telling him to “Be Quiet, Mike!” They passed side by side together peacefully. We love you, Mommy and Daddy.

We have asked close neighbors and friends to hold their own celebration of life in Kings Point.

Ralph W. Forney

Ralph W. (Sparky) Forney, 77, of Apollo Beach, Fla., passed away on July 30, 2020. He was born in Danville, Pa., on December 10, 1942, to Robert and Mary (Steffen) Forney. Ralph served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1964. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, retiring in 2011.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Constance (Wilcox) Forney of Apollo Beach, Fla.; one son, Todd Forney of Los Angeles, Cailf.; one daughter, Traci (Matt) Jordan of Powell, Ohio; two grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Hale of Powell, Ohio; one sister, Betty Brosious of Sunbury, Pa.; and a brother, Paul (Claire)Forney of Harbor Springs, Mich.

He will be warmly remembered for his sense of humor and wonderful smile.

He enjoyed snowmobiling in the mountains of Pennsylvania, motorcycles, and many years of boating on Lake Erie. He loved to travel, and with Coni at his side, they toured the world. He loved his green Jeep and was an avid Ohio State fan.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Museum of the Air Force, P.O. Box 1903, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433 or online at www.afmuseum.com/givenow.

Arrangements made by National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin, Fla.

Burial will be in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota Fla.

Martha Lower

They say a picture is worth a thousand words! Looking at the picture of Martha Lower, one can see from the smile on her face, the happiness and joy that radiated from her. That was the joy and love that the family felt from Martha. On July 29, Martha told us goodbye for the final time. Her family, her many tennis friends, her bridge friends, and her church friends at St. Andrew Presbyterian will all remember a kind, loving woman of character.

Martha was very active in Sun City Center over the past 41 years. She served on the CA board as treasurer, was chosen as Woman of the Year in 1992, served on the tennis association long range planning committee and always played many hands of bridge in various bridge clubs in Sun City Center.

Martha was preceded in death by husband, Mark Thomas. She later married John Lower, who also preceded her.

She leaves behind a loving family that referred to her as “Grandma T,” especially the grandchildren. She had daughters, Nan Baytos, Sun City Center, and Kathleen Thomas, Indianapolis, Ind.; and a son, David Thomas (wife, Patti), Danville, Ind. She loved to talk about the four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom she was most proud!

Martha’s 98 years were blessed with her love of God and kindness for all.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Sun City Center Samaritan Services.

A memorial will be planned for later this fall.

Doby Ras

Doby Ras passed away July 30, 2020, with family at her side.

Doby was predeceased by her husband, Earl Ras, and her brothers, Charles (Belle) Behrns and Robert (Marie) Behrns. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Ras; her brother-in-law, Carl Giesselman; many nieces, nephews and friends in Rochester, N.Y.; Penn Yan, N.Y.; and Sun City Center, Fla.

Doby was born in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from John Marshall High School. Her career was spent at Eastman Kodak, where she was an early advocate for equal pay for women. Doby was a dedicated bowler and loved the game of golf. She and Earl spent their retirement years between their cottage on Keuka Lake and their various homes in Sun City Center, Fla., where they eventually relocated permanently. The two of them were perfect examples of how to enjoy retirement. Doby delighted in her pets (Chipper, Goldie and Penny) and loved a good party.

Doby’s private service will be held at the convenience of the family. As per her wishes, she will be interred beside Earl, her loving husband. Those wishing may contribute to the ASPCA or Wounded Warrior Project.

George E. Sturtevant

George E. Sturtevant, 91, formerly of Macungie, Pa., and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020, at The Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois V. Sturtevant, who passed away on July 9, 2020. They were married 69 years last December.

Born in Morristown, N.J., he was the son of the late Eva Smith and Charles Edward Sturtevant. George worked for Mack Trucks for 35 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

George is survived by son, Edward, and his wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Meaghan and husband, Matthew Nieves; six great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren; daughter, Kim and her husband, Richard Hummel; grandchildren Jaime, Jill and husband, Alex Schrader, Jason and wife, Kaitlin; three great-granddaughters. He was pre-deceased by granddaughter Amy, wife of Jamie Roth.

Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.