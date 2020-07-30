BUSINESS NEWS: Day spa offering 50% discount!

Day spa offers 50% discount to combat recent shut down

Published on: July 30, 2020

Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa & Boutique has reopened after a two month shut down due to the pandemic. Owners Dallas and Jill Smith cleaned and sanitized the spa top to bottom during the COVID-19 shut down. There are new procedures to enhance the already stringent sanitary practices and help eliminate the chance of exposure to any virus. Some of the new procedures include all staff and clients wearing masks, temperature checks and asking virus-related questions before entry, hand sanitizer available throughout the spa, and disinfecting stations and treatment rooms between clients.

The spa is a locally owned small business and, like many others in the South Shore Community, has felt the negative impact of the pandemic. To help clients get reacquainted, the spa is offering a one-time 50% discount on any spa treatment. Present this article at checkout or mention it when calling to reserve an appointment time.

Concerns about the owners’ own autoimmune diseases, chemical sensitivities and need for a more natural and healthier alternative to pain management, inspired them to open the Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa & Boutique with “A More Holistic Approach To Health & Beauty.” Part of opening the holistic spa was to add halotherapy (a salt room) for a natural respiratory detox. A simple 30-minute session relaxing in the salt room helps conditions such as asthma, allergies, emphysema, COPD and even some skin conditions.

The spa also features many award winning skincare, bath, body and hair care products that are natural, organic and cruelty free, including Pevonia and FarmHouse Fresh. Hair care products include Redkin, Keratin Blow-Out and Bayalage. These products are made in the USA in FDA approved labs,

Part of well-being includes managing stress. Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa offers a wide variety of treatments to accomplish that through

Massage therapies (relaxation, deep tissue, neuromuscular, prenatal, hot stone, therapeutic stretching, myofascial release, cranial sacral therapy, cupping, reflexology and more);

Customized facials (extractions as needed, natural botox/escutox, products targeting hydration, hyper-pigmentation and collagen);

Halotherapy (salt therapy for natural detox of the respiratory system);

Natural/organic body wraps;

Clinical herbal medicine;

Full nail and hair services, microdermabrasion and microcurrent.

Meet the spa team:

Karissa Kight, Spa manager, is a native of Riverview. She is knowledgeable, professional and runs a tight ship.

Alexis Kight, licensed esthetician, Pevonia skincare expert and nail specialist, has been at the spa for over two years.

Connie Larkin, licensed massage therapist, now shares space at the spa. Connie is a long-time resident of Apollo Beach and an experienced and knowledgeable massage therapist. Call 813-220-8930 for an appointment.

Michelle Graba, licensed massage therapist certified in prenatal, Swedish relaxation, deep tissue, therapeutic stretching and sports therapy, has been at the spa for over two years. She honorably served our nation in the U.S. Navy.

Teresa Myers, licensed massage therapist certified in prenatal, Swedish relaxation, deep tissue, therapeutic stretching, myofascial, cranial sacral therapy and more, joined the team in February.

Mary Kate Glidewell, licensed massage therapist and clinical herbalist, joined the team in June and is a native of Ruskin. She has focused training in neuromuscular and myofascial release with certifications in cupping and kinesiology taping.

Vickie Carver hairstylist is the former owner of Victoria’s 5th Avenue Salon in Apollo Beach for 25 years. To make an appointment, call 813-645-0109.

Diana Gayer, barber/hairstylist has over 25 years experience. To make an appointment, call 813-505-4831.

Like so many South Shore businesses that rely on the community to survive and to employ neighbors, Gypsy Mermaid Spa urges everyone to shop locally whenever possible. Your patronage is appreciated.

The spa is located at 210 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach. Call 813-296-1788 for directions or more information or visit facebook.com/GypsyMermaidDaySpa. Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. Extended appointments upon availability.