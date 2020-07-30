$1,000 in cash is up for grabs

$1,000 in cash is up for grabs in upcoming SouthShore Chamber promotion

Published on: July 30, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce will kick off a contest to encourage community residents to spend their money at local businesses. And one lucky winner will walk away with a grand.

“People ask me all the time how they can help our businesses during these very trying times,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “Participating in ‘Spend Local, Win Local’ will certainly give our South Shore businesses a boost. Instead of shopping for your pet supplies online or in Brandon, Tampa or Bradenton, for example, we’re encouraging residents to keep their money here in South Shore by purchasing what they need in our own community.”

Spend Local, Win Local will start Aug. 1 and end Aug. 31. So you have the entire month to shop for a chance (or chances) to win $1,000. For every $100 in receipts from local businesses ­— in increments of $25 or more — you’ll be entered in a drawing to be held Sept. 1. So spending $500 over the course of the month would mean 5 entries. The maximum number of entries is 25.

Because the contest is an effort to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores and gas stations are excluded. Otherwise, anywhere you shop, eat, play or work is eligible.

Receipts from any other business, whether a member of the chamber or not, must be from any of the following zip codes: 33534, 33570, 33572, 33573, 33578 or 33598. You can take a photo and email it with your complete name and phone number to admin@southshorechamberofcommerce.org or bring them (or copies) by the chamber office at 906 U.S. 41 N, Ruskin, for validation.

The chamber will present the drawing live at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, on Facebook Live. The winner will then be notified accordingly.

When the contest is over, all receipts will be tallied to reveal how much money stayed in the community, Davis said.

Sponsors for Spend Local, Win Local include the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; Mosaic; Hillsborough County Dist. 1 Commissioner Sandy Murman; David Weekly Homes; SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry; and the National Cremation Society, Ruskin.

“If you really want to support our local community, this is a sure way to do it and possibly be rewarded with $1,000 cash,” Davis said.

For more information, send an email to admin@southshorechamberofcommerce.org or call the chamber Monday through Friday at 813-645-1366.