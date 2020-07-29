Obituaries for the week of July 30, 2020

Joseph E. Edgeworth

Published on: July 29, 2020

Joseph “Joe” Edward Edgeworth, age 42, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on July 18, 2020, at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla. with his mom, sister and fiancé at his side.

Joe was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on April 4, 1978, and lived most of his life in Pinellas Park, Fla. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Jaden Owen Edgeworth, age 10, and fiancé, Ruby Alejos, both of Ruskin, Fla. He is survived by his beloved mother, Darlene (Edgeworth) Williams, and stepfather, William J. Williams, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his beloved sister, Christina Edgeworth and her fiancé Jonathan Smith; and niece Jasmine Kay Smith, all of Pinellas Park, Fla.; an uncle, Albert Edgeworth Jr. (Uncle Butch) and his wife Chona and cousin Amanda, all of Stratford, Conn.; his aunt, Marie (Edgeworth) Hooke, of Hudson, Fla.; and several cousins. He is predeceased by his father Neil Edward Reed Jr., and his maternal grandparents, Josephine and Albert Edgeworth Sr.

Joe’s number one priority was his son Jaden of whom he was very proud. Joe lived a simple life, was not materialistic and had a very big and humble heart, always willing to help anyone in need. He is lovingly remembered by family and friends as caring, sweet, gentle, simple, funny and strong. Most will remember “Joe” and his beautiful smile.

Joe continues to help those in need. He donated his beautiful brown eyes, along with bone and skin tissue for cancer and burn patients. He will be helping 20 people.

Joe’s final wishes are entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society, 308 East College Avenue, Ruskin, FL 33570.

A memorial celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.

Arlene M. Pierson

Arlene M. Pierson, 74, of Indianapolis, Ind., died July 20, 2020, at IU Health North in Carmel, Ind.

Mrs. Pierson was born on May 6, 1946, in Topeka, Ind., to John and Goldie (Herr) Wisler.

On October 28, 1967, in LaGrange, Ind., she married Charles Ward Pierson; he preceded her in death on July 9, 2010.

Surviving are two sons, Charles Alex (Sarah Nabinger) Pierson of Indianapolis, Ind., and Justin R. Pierson of Galveston, Texas; a daughter, Tiffany (Andrew) Cline of Carlsbad, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Wisler of Sheridan, Ind.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Tara Pierson; and three brothers, Wesley Wisler, Ted Wisler and Galen Wisler.

Arlene and her husband enjoyed being active members of the Republican Party and running a few small businesses before their retirement.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until the service time at 1 p.m. at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind.

Burial will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis, Mich.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or there will be envelopes available at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Jerome Plafker

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Jerome “Jerry” Plafker, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 86. Jerry was born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He served in the US Navy 9/48-1/51. Jerry’s career and passion were working in real estate for greater than 40 years.

He is survived by Gilda, his wife of 62 years; three children: Dawn Woodward (Mark), Jamie Bushway (Jim) and Tara Tryon (Tim). He had 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jerry and his wife Gilda lived in New Jersey for 50 years before retiring to Florida.

There will be a grave side funeral on July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sholom Cemetery, 801 Circus Blvd., Sarasota, Fla. We will follow social distancing during this time. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.