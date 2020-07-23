Southeastern Guide Dogs Alumni Support Program

New Southeastern Guide Dogs Alumni Support Program, a financial boost to graduates

Published on: July 23, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Thanks to a new program started by Southeastern Guide Dogs, with the help of Fromm Family Pet Food and Elanco preventatives, long-term health care for active guide and service dogs is being provided free of charge to visually impaired recipients and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, once they sign up to take part.

Additionally, annual veterinary care is also provided at no cost.

“Many of our graduates face financial challenges due to a high level of unemployment, underemployment or limited, fixed incomes,” said Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman. “Limited resources can be an impediment to even applying for a life-changing canine, even though the dogs themselves are always provided at no charge.

“That is why we are so grateful to Fromm, Elanco, veterinarians around the country (who have agreed to participate) and private donors whose generosity is making our Alumni Support Program available to nearly 600 alumni,” he continued. “What a difference these benefits are making in the quality of life for the people who really need our extraordinary guide dogs and service dogs.”

Recipients agree.

“It’s the greatest program,” said Riverview resident Morgan Watt, an Air Force veteran with PTSD whose life was changed after he got his service dog, Foley, in January 2015.

“Foley has already had his annual veterinary exam and vaccines (at Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, where he also received Trifexis preventative) at no charge. “And I’m buying Fromm’s food from Dog Gone Holistic in Riverview (also at no charge).

Watt noted he’s seen a difference in Foley’s coat in just a few short months.

“It’s shiny and full, and his energy level is up,” Watt said.

“The Alumni Support Program will save me $1,200 to $1,500 per year,” he added. “It’s an amazing thing I never expected Southeastern Guide Dogs to do.”

Retiree Alice Boose, of Sun City Center, feels the same way.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, one of the best programs Southeastern Guide Dogs has come up with for graduates,” she said. “I’m getting free Fromm’s food for my guide dog, Farwell (a 2-year-old golden retriever), at Ace Hardware in Wimauma.

She also received an entire year of free Trifexis from Steve Harris, DVM, at the Sun City Center Veterinary Clinic.

“It’s a huge chunk of change,” she added about the savings. We’re required to feed our dog premium foods, so this a huge help for our budget.”

For its part, Fromm is proud to be part of Southeastern’s Alumni Support Program. “Our company has been family-owned and operated for five generations, and we have always taken a holistic approach in making our foods and the way we do business,” said family member Bryan Nieman. “Southeastern is filled with like-minded people who also take a holistic approach in selectively breeding, raising and training the dogs they provide. It’s a great partnership for us.”

Nieman said Fromm feels so strongly about the Alumni Support Program at Southeastern Guide Dogs and the work the nonprofit organization does that it has become the company’s banner sponsorship.

Elanco, the company that makes Trifexis and other preventatives for dogs, is also glad to be on board. “Elanco is dedicated to giving back to our customers, causes and communities,” said Eric Lane, its senior district manager, in a recent press release. “I have worked in the animal health industry for 37 years, and representing our purpose by supporting the Alumni Support Program at a world-class organization like Southeastern Guide Dogs brings us pride.”

Guide dog graduate Rachel Weeks lost both her hearing and peripheral vision to Usher’s Syndrome, which she describes as “one of the most common deaf-blind conditions in the world.” Weeks oversees the administration of the Alumni Support Program at Southeastern Guide Dogs and lives in Lakewood Ranch with her two daughters and 5-year-old guide dog, Plum.

Plum not only works as her day-to-day teammate but also guides Weeks whenever she hikes in natural settings throughout the country.

“(The program) is such an incredible gift,” said the triathlete. “I no longer need to nickel and dime or worry about the financial impact of taking Plum to see a veterinarian. It’s a huge help in taking care of my dog.”

All Southeastern Guide Dogs’ graduates can ask their personal veterinarians to participate at no cost or at a discount in a variety of levels of coverage in the Alumni Support Program or choose a veterinarian in their area who already participates.

With the introduction of its Alumni Support Program, Southeastern Guide Dogs is the only guide dog school in North America to ensure that its guide-dog and service-dog graduates throughout the country can receive premium dog food, monthly preventatives, vaccinations and yearly wellness visits free of charge. The program is supported by Fromm Family Pet Foods, Elanco, participating veterinarians and private donors.

For more information or to donate to Southeastern Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org or call 941-729-5665.