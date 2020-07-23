Something for the kids or the kid at heart

Published on: July 23, 2020

If you are looking for a fun project or a new hobby, try vegetable gardening and expect to get more than veggies, fresh air and sunshine. Studies show that gardening can reduce stress and improve health in children and adults by increasing physical activity levels. Considering this and the potential for social distancing to continue longer than expected, why not start a fun gardening project? If you don’t know where to start, here are some ideas.

Start by asking what motivates you. Because I regularly eat salsa, my gardening project is to design a salsa garden. I chose a determinate tomato called Rio Grande that thrives in hot weather. Determinate, or bush tomatoes, will grow to a certain height, and their fruit will ripen at once, making them ideal for canning.

For peppers, I am experimenting with Orange Spice Jalapeños and Santa Fe Grandes, just to name two. If my efforts are fruitful, I will host a salsa and pepper sauce canning party for my nieces and nephews.

If you are looking for a particularly fun project for the kids, or the kid at heart, try growing pumpkins. Mid July is the time to plant pumpkins in Central Florida, but you can still plant them in August to get a crop by November. I am planting a Mini Harvest Blend and Jack Be Little, a smaller pumpkin that is both ornamental and edible. I will decorate these little pumpkins with my nieces and nephews in the fall. Don’t have the space to grow pumpkins? Don’t worry – in August you can still grow a variety of vegetables, like summer squash, beans and carrots. For more Central Florida planting dates, refer to the Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide at https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/vh021.

Remember that potted plants are always a good idea. Container gardening is especially useful if you do not have enough time to invest in maintaining a larger garden. I currently have Cubanelle peppers ripening on my patio, as well as Buena Mulata peppers that turn from purple to red when ripening ­— a process that I find therapeutic to observe.

Many vegetables benefit from consistent irrigation and compost amendments. For horticultural assistance, call the UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County at 813-744-5519. The website, which contains the calendar of events, is at http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/.

We hope to “see” you via Zoom at our upcoming workshops: composting, microirrigation and rainwater harvesting.

Jacqlyn Rivas, Water Conservation Program Coordinator, Florida-Friendly Landscaping University of Florida/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County.