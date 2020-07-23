Residents who want to be tested for COVID-19 can schedule an appointment online at https://hcflgov.service-now.com/healthbook or call 888-513-6321. Insurance is not required. The call center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments required for all locations:
Motorized vehicles are not necessary for testing at any of the above sites.
The COVID-19 test site at Raymond James Stadium is operated by the State of Florida and conducts testing by appointment. Appointments allow the site to conduct tests quickly and efficiently. Without an appointment, it is not guaranteed an individual will be able to receive a test at Raymond James. The Raymond James site is drive-up only. No walk ups will be accepted. If you want a test at this site, schedule an appointment by calling 888-513-6321.
Testing hours vary by location
When pre-registering, if you need an appointment outside regular hours, request one at a site that offers evening and/or weekend hours
People who do not have a designated primary care physician or are uninsured are eligible for pre-screening and pre-registration through the call center.
There is no charge for the test administered at Hillsborough County locations. You will be informed of time, date and testing location during this call.
What to bring
You will be required to provide the following information:
Several factors may contribute to an inconclusive or Test Not Performed (TNP) result. Refrain from eating or drinking for two hours prior to your appointment time. This includes chewing gum, drinking coffee or taking non-prescription oral medications. Drinking water is allowed. Following these guidelines may help mitigate inaccurate test results.
Test results are not immediate. It may take 10 days or longer for results. After taking the test, you will be given information on what to do while you await the results.
Be patient – calling back to check on your results will not expedite the process.
Testing sites are staffed by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for COVID-19 coronavirus. Directional signage and law enforcement will help residents through the testing site in an orderly fashion.
Other Testing Options
If you feel that you may need more immediate attention, contact your primary care physician.
Other locations in Hillsborough County where residents can get a COVID-19 test are listed below. Some of these locations may require a doctor’s note, insurance or an appointment.
If You’re Sick
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home.
Here are some general guidelines to follow: