How and where to get tested for COVID-19

Published on: July 23, 2020

Residents who want to be tested for COVID-19 can schedule an appointment online at https://hcflgov.service-now.com/healthbook or call 888-513-6321. Insurance is not required. The call center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments required for all locations:

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 S.R. 674, Wimauma

Suncoast Community Health Center, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc., 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Motorized vehicles are not necessary for testing at any of the above sites.

The COVID-19 test site at Raymond James Stadium is operated by the State of Florida and conducts testing by appointment. Appointments allow the site to conduct tests quickly and efficiently. Without an appointment, it is not guaranteed an individual will be able to receive a test at Raymond James. The Raymond James site is drive-up only. No walk ups will be accepted. If you want a test at this site, schedule an appointment by calling 888-513-6321.

Testing hours vary by location

When pre-registering, if you need an appointment outside regular hours, request one at a site that offers evening and/or weekend hours

People who do not have a designated primary care physician or are uninsured are eligible for pre-screening and pre-registration through the call center.

There is no charge for the test administered at Hillsborough County locations. You will be informed of time, date and testing location during this call.

What to bring

Although pedestrians can be accommodated at some sites, it is best to arrive in a personal vehicle as the majority of the testing is conducted via drive-thru.

Each person to be tested must be seated next to a working window.

Limit vehicle passengers to those needing a test.

Have a photo ID with name and date of birth for all persons being tested (can be Florida driver’s license, state-issued ID or passport).

Bring the correct confirmation code provided by the call center; this can be a printed copy of the testing confirmation email received from the call center, a screen-shot of the confirmation number, or the code may be provided verbally. A printed code or screen-shot on the phone helps the process, but is not required.

You will be required to provide the following information:

Full name

Current address (where you are staying)

Best contact information to reach you in case the result is positive

What to Expect

You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

A minimally invasive test will be administered.

Several factors may contribute to an inconclusive or Test Not Performed (TNP) result. Refrain from eating or drinking for two hours prior to your appointment time. This includes chewing gum, drinking coffee or taking non-prescription oral medications. Drinking water is allowed. Following these guidelines may help mitigate inaccurate test results.

Test results are not immediate. It may take 10 days or longer for results. After taking the test, you will be given information on what to do while you await the results.

Be patient – calling back to check on your results will not expedite the process.

Testing sites are staffed by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for COVID-19 coronavirus. Directional signage and law enforcement will help residents through the testing site in an orderly fashion.

Other Testing Options

If you feel that you may need more immediate attention, contact your primary care physician.

Other locations in Hillsborough County where residents can get a COVID-19 test are listed below. Some of these locations may require a doctor’s note, insurance or an appointment.

BayCare is supporting test sites across the region. Patients with a doctor’s referral can get tested through BayCare. Find information on BayCare testing at https://baycare.org/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-centers#TestingCenters.

Multiple CVS locations across the county can administer COVID-19 tests. Make an appointment at CVS at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

MedExpress is offering testing at its Tampa location. For information on MedExpress testing, visit https://www.medexpress.com/location/fl/tampa/wtf/.

There are some companies offering home test kit options. For more information on home kits, visit https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/at-home-test-kits/covid-19-test.

If You’re Sick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home.

Here are some general guidelines to follow: