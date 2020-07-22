Obituaries for the week of July 23, 2020

Sam Frisella

Published on: July 22, 2020

Open House Celebration of Life for Sam Frisella will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 2303 Del Webb Blvd. E., Sun City Center. We ask that you please wear a mask

Edward Guerin

Edward “Speed” Guerin was a good man. He passed July 13, 2020, peacefully at his home in Sun City Center, Fla., surrounded by his loving wife of 20 years, Lois Guerin; daughters, Terre Beasley and her partner, Michael “Oz” Oswald, and Tammy English and her husband Dan English; son, Mike Ransier; daughters, Patty Arquette and Dede Westenbarger.

Speed was born on June 18, 1929, in Pinconning, Mich., to Rose and Dolphus Guerin, in the middle of the depression and growing up along with older brothers Clarence and Louis. Speed joined the army when given the choice from the local judge; it was either that or 30 days in the county jail. He served in the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart. After coming home, Speed settled in the Flint area and started Speed’s Auto Trim & Glass in 1961, along with his first wife and business partner, Eleanor Guerin, who passed in 1984. They built a thriving family business, which also included Speed’s son, Jim Guerin, who passed in 1993. Speed retired in 1989, splitting his time between his Tawas condo on Lake Huron in the summer and then returning to SSC for the winter.

As something that could be described as “magical,” Speed reconnected with a group of childhood friends, who included Lois, who was widowed. Speed and Lois soon married and, until recently, enjoyed golfing every day, going to dinner dances and dining out with a wide circle of friends. Speed loved Lois more than life itself; he liked nothing more than to sit in the Denali while she shopped at Bealls. Speed was a good man.

Speed is also survived by his grandchildren, including Jim’s son, Josh Guerin and his wife Karina; Nick Beasley and his wife, Dr. Danielle Beasley; Dane Panos; and Adam Macintyre, great-grandchildren: Luke Guerin, Anderson Beasley; Avery Beasley, Brooklyn Beasley and Brinley Beasley. Speed will be missed; he was a good man. A special shout out to Cassandra “Sandy” and Flora, you were truly God’s angels on earth. As per his wishes:

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Paul A. Haverstock

Paul Alan Haverstock, 56, of Greenville, S.C., and formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2020, after a year-long courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born on April 22, 1964, to Gene Haverstock and Mary Begley Haverstock. He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother, Mary, residing in Sun City Center; and sisters: Karen (Barry) Spector, Brenda (Michael) Magnes, Denise (Rolf) Tremblay, Lisa Haverstock and Dana (Kenneth) Wolfe. In addition, he is survived by nephews, Evan Tremblay and Josh and Kieran Magnes; nieces, Michelle Matlock, Lindsay (Ben) Spector Pelkey, Remi (Dave) Spector Engleberg, Maureen Tremblay and Julia Magnes; grandnephews, Nolan Pelkey and Ziggy Engleberg; grandnieces, Quinn Pelkey and Hailey Matlock Elswick; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Paul was passionate about animals, having rescued, fostered and cared for many dogs and cats. He was active in the dog park and pet rescue communities, and his dogs: Blondie, Tatum and Tucker brought much joy to his life. He had a long career as a (lost art) printer in Orlando and Greenville. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and looked forward to each season. Paul was a kind and thoughtful man and was generous to anyone in need. His sense of humor and love of silly jokes was appreciated by all who knew him. Paul was grateful for every day that he was alive to share his life with family and friends.

A private celebration of his life will be held at the discretion of his family. May he rest in peace.

Lois Hoobler

Lois Hoobler, 96, formally of Illinois and Miami, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Freedom Plaza West.

Mrs. Hoobler is survived by her husband Keith; sons: Dave of Sun City Center, Fla., Paul of Hudson, Fla., James of Gainsville, Fla., and Daniel of Apopka, Fla.; daughters, Martha Chestnut of Lakeland, Fla., and Susan Henning of Lakeland, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family friends. Skywaymemorial.com.

Mary Lou McKittrick

Mary Lou McKittrick, 78, died peacefully at her home in Sun City Center on Saturday, July 18, surrounded by her loved ones. Mary Lou was born to her parents, John and Jessie Grant, in Glen Ellyn, Ill. She graduated from Glenbard West High School in 1959. After graduating, she attended both Carthage College and beauty school.

She was a hairdresser for almost 50 years, including several years after her move to Sun City Center in 1989. A few years after moving to Sun City Center, she joined the SCC Emergency Squad as a first responder and then decided to return to school to become an EMT for the squad.

Throughout her life, she was active with many clubs, including the Glen Ellyn Junior Woman’s club, Eastern Star and various community center clubs and served as a Mother advisor for the Rainbow Girls. After retirement, she became very active in the SCC Art Club and excelled at painting. She entered her paintings in various art shows, winning many awards and ribbons on her entries. She loved to read, travel, work on crafts and play just about any game: mahjong, bridge, dominoes, hand and foot. She was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Bax (Robert) of Addison, Ill., and Victoria Wagner of Margate, Fla.; step-sons, Robert Benson (Mimi) and Herbert J. McKittrick III (Sandy); step-daughters: Ruth Ann Henry (William), Jan DiSantostefano (Anthony) and Jill M. Jones; grandsons, Tyler Wagner and Alexander Wagner; brother, Alex Grant; sister, Nancy Reid; and numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Paul M. Benson and Herbert J. McKittrick Jr.; her parents; her step-son, Stephen Benson; and her grandson, Trevor Wagner.

Due to Covid-19, we are hoping to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad at sccems.com/support-us.

Paul Sterwerf

Paul Sterwerf of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Libertyville, Illinois, went to be with our Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at South Bay Hospital. Paul was born on January 25, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Russell and Dorothy Ster-werf. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara (Batson); son, Jason, of McHenry, Illinois; daughter, Kathleen Sterwerf-Jackson, and son-in-law, David Jackson, of Lakeland, Florida; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Griffin Sterwerf; and a cherished niece, Dawn Michelle White, of Oregon. He is proceeded in death by his sister, Shirley Waits, and loving aunt, Janet Abbott.

Paul graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and held a CPA license. Paul quickly obtained success in the finance arena, achieving the role of vice president at Itel Rail, a transportation corporation, honing his love for trains. Paul was known as a jokester and for telling good stories. Paul also loved Classic Rock music.

In December 2011, Paul and Barb joined his loved brother-in-law, Gregory Batson, by relocating to Sun City Center. They quickly established the love of the beaches, purchasing a convertible, enabling them to enjoy many star-studded beach nights. Paul participated in various community affairs, dispatching for the SCC Emergency Squad and serving as an HOA officer, and enjoyed retirement thru various and sundry fun activities with many friends. In August 2017, a 50-Year Anniversary celebration was held for Paul and Barb, where their life together was celebrated by many loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Sterwerf Family Academic Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is being established in Paul’s name to support high school students that choose higher education as a business major in finance or accounting. The scholarship will be awarded to those meeting established academic criteria. These memorials can be sent to 2242 W Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

The family is being supported by the Sun City Center Funeral Home. A beachfront celebration of life ceremony will be held by the family in September. Details to follow.

Arlene Liebler Szaro

Arlene Liebler Szaro, 94, of Sun City Center, Fla., died July 14, 2020, of natural causes in her home at Aston Gardens, Sun City Center. She was a long time resident of Roselle, N.J., (1926-49); Redington Beach, Fla., (1956-1990); and Sun City Center, Fla., (1990-2020). She was born in Roselle, N.J., on June 18, 1926, to Adam and Marie Liebler, and was the younger sister of Arthur Liebler. She grew up in New Jersey, where she graduated from Abraham Clark High School in 1944 and attended Seton Hall University. Upon graduating from high school, she worked first as a fashion runway model in New York City and then as a legal aid in the patent office of Standard Oil of New Jersey.

On May 14, 1949, she married Sgt. Benjamin Szaro of Wauchula, Fla., and moved with him in 1950 to Florida, where they raised their four children. In 1956, she and her husband built one of the first homes in Redington Beach, where they lived for the next 34 years. While living there, she was active in civic organizations, serving terms as president of the Twins Mothers Club of St. Petersburg and the Redington Beach Mothers Club. Her signature achievement as president of the Redington Beach Mothers Club was organizing sponsors for the Redington Beach Town Park to provide a safe playground for the town’s children. While living in Redington Beach, she and her husband were long time members of the Church by the Sea of Madeira Beach. She also sold Real Estate and worked with her husband, who taught math at Madeira Beach Junior High School, to bring boys and girls from the Tampa Bay area to summer camps to work in the tobacco fields of Connecticut.

After retirement, she and her husband moved to Sun City Center, Fla., in 1990, where she spent the next 30 years and was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Trained in her youth as a classical pianist, Arlene loved music and the theater and passed this love on to her children. She was also an avid traveler. She and her husband traveled across the country in their RV, touring the East Coast from Florida to Maine, the American West and Alaska. She also accompanied her family on cruises to the Panama Canal, Alaska, Scandinavia and Russia, and on trips to Hawaii and Europe, including England, France, Italy and Germany.

She is survived by her children: Ben Szaro of Albany, N.Y.; Patricia Sons (William) of Land O’Lakes, Fla.; Paul Szaro of Tucson, Ariz.; and daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Szaro of Miami, Fla.; eight grandchildren: Shelly Kossoff (Jay) of Orlando, Fla.; D Adam Szaro (Jennifer) of Oviedo, Fla.; Rebecca Sweet (Michael) of Davie, Fla.; Melissa Szaro of Portland, Ore., Andrew and Jessica Szaro of Tucson, Ariz.; Neil Sons (Shana) of Roswell, Ga.; and Gregory Sons of Port Richey, Fla.; nine great-grandchildren: Sari Kossoff, Bailey Kossoff, Brady Kossoff, Kaleb Szaro, Jonah Szaro, Wyatt Szaro, Samantha Sweet, Penelope Sweet and Nicholas Sons; six nieces: Linda Sexton, Laurie Ross, Ann Muldowney, Barbara Mandrich, Paula Hernandez, Kitty Szaro; and four nephews: Arthur Liebler, Arthur Hansen, Charles Murphy, Robert Murphy. She is predeceased by her parents, Adam (1956) and Marie Liebler (1983); her husband of 54 years, Benjamin Szaro (2003); her son, Donn Adam Szaro (2012); her daughter-in-law, Margaret Szaro (2019); her grandson, T. Alexander Szaro (2015); and her brother, Arthur Liebler (2018).

Throughout her long and full life, she made an impact on all who knew her, and she will be remembered and missed by many. Memorial Services are postponed to a later date due to the pandemic. Her burial is being handled by Sun City Center Funeral Home. She was laid to rest at the Royal Palm North Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 22, 2020, during a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Men’s Club in Sun City Center, Fla. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.