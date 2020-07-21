School Board meeting July 23

Lawsuit, meetings set to consider Florida school reopening plans

Published on: July 21, 2020

By Linda Chion Kenney

Days before Hillsborough’s school board was set to convene for a special meeting to address school reopening plans, Florida’s largest teacher union sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to overturn a sweeping emergency order that requires brick-and-mortar schools to open five days a week.

According to lead attorney Kendall Coffey, this “momentous case” rests on several legal theories, key among them that “the state constitution requires students to have a safe and secure educational home.”

Moreover, Coffey contended, the order is “confusing” and “legally it is not based on solid information and evidence” and “completely ignores the [federal] CDC criteria” for reopening schools. The lawsuit calls for an injunction to prevent a misguided reopening “from happening before it is too late.”

“We do not want to make the pandemic worse,” said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest labor union, which is the lawsuit’s main driver. “If you do this wrong the school becomes the germ factory. It becomes the super-spreader. It becomes the source of a new surge in your community.”

As the virus continues its relentless advance in Florida, DeSantis reportedly put distance between himself and the emergency order, saying in a July 20 news report, “I didn’t give any executive order, that was the [state] Department of Education.”

“We don’t want folks to fall behind,” added DeSantis, in a Politico Florida report. “And we really, really want to focus on the best interest of our students and giving parents the maximum amount of choices to be able to make the best decision they can.”

Back in Hillsborough, the school district’s newly appointed school superintendent, Addison Davis, is set to meet with the school board at 3 p.m. July 23 to present and seek approval for his plan for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year. Results of an educator and parent survey are expected to be reviewed as well.

At a previous school board workshop, Davis presented a three-model plan tied to the spread of the virus from mild to substantial, which includes a traditional, brick-and-mortar reopening (Model A) and a “hybrid, rotational” plan (Model B) that brings students to school four days in a row followed by six days at home via e-learning hook-ups. The third plan (Model C) would require all school campuses to close and all students to learn online. With all three models, students have the option to enroll in Hillsborough Virtual School, whose growth Davis has prioritized, or take e-learning classes with school-based instructors.

As of July 14, Davis said Model A was the plan for reopening schools as originally scheduled, Aug. 10, but that “our reopening plan remains fluid and will be updated depending on the status of the coronavirus spread through our community in the coming weeks.”

School board members are expected to vote on the plan July 23, where they also are set to review the date for reopening schools, which Davis said he wanted to move back to Aug. 24.

In a Facebook post July 21, school board chair Melissa Snively asked teachers and school staff to weigh in on the issue, “What are your thoughts on the reopening of schools?” Close to 170 comments were posted as of 2:19 p.m. that day.

Meanwhile, at the July 20 virtual meeting announcing the teacher union lawsuit, Fedrick Ingram, president of the Florida Education Association, expressed the concerns that led to the filing.

“No one wants to be back in a classroom and reopen our school buildings more than educators,” Ingram said. “We are teachers . . . That’s what we do. That’s what we live for. That’s what we’ve given our lives to, to help kids and communities and families. But we want to do it safely and we don’t want to put the community at risk.”

He noted that in a survey of more than 46,000 teacher union members, 39 percent of the respondents said they are “considering leaving the profession this year if their only option is coming back to the school campus.”

Among the educator plaintiffs is Stefanie Miller, a 22-year educator in Broward County and COVID-19 victim. Coming off a flu in March, with seasonal asthma, the otherwise healthy educator said in the July 20 live meeting that she spent 21 days on a ventilator, two months in the hospital and eight days in rehabilitation after she was stricken by the coronavirus. Currently she is engaged in a six-week period of physical, occupational and speech therapy.

“It’s a long journey that I don’t wish on anybody,” Mitchell said. “I have a long road ahead of me but I’m determined to get better and my reason for [being a plaintiff] is to protect our young, to protect other teachers and to protect people who work in a school.”

Attorney Coffey said the issue of local control of schools is at the heart of the teacher union lawsuit, which also names as defendants the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Board of Education and Carlos Gimenez, mayor of Miami-Dade County.

Decisions about schools reopening, he said, “needs to be locally driven.”

To view the July 23 school board meeting, visit www.hillsboroughschools.tv.