Veteran transport van to Riverview VA clinic poised for service

Published on: July 16, 2020

By PHYLLIS HODGES

A highlight of the Valencia Lakes Golf Cart Parade on July 4 was a sparkling new 12-passenger van to be used by the Valencia Lakes Military Veterans Club for giving Sun City Center and Wimauma veterans free rides to the VA Riverview clinic.

Club President Charles Brown said that club volunteers were poised to kick off the transport service in March, but curtailed services at the clinic due to COVID-19 brought the plan to a screeching halt.

The club members are excited about the project and want the public to know about it since it will be so helpful to area veterans. A starting date has proven to be elusive, however, since it depends solely on when the clinic resumes some semblance of normal operation. So, they decided that the July 4 parade event was an appropriate time to make the van’s debut and give Valencia Lakes residents an opportunity to have the first look.

The veterans club had also donated two new Club Carts to the clinic to serve as shuttles from the parking lot to the clinic entrance. The carts were presented to the clinic at a ceremony in February, and the service barely began when it was sidelined by a cutback in medical services.

The VL Military Veterans Club’s purchase of both the van and carts was made possible by a very generous bequest of the late John Aloysius Gasell III, a Valencia Lakes resident and a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. The donation was made in the form of Gasell’s VL house, which he stipulated was to be sold and the proceeds used to provide transportation services for veterans in Valencia Lakes and nearby communities. It was up to the club to figure out how to do that.

It took a while, but working with VA officials, the result was that the club purchased the van and donated it to the VA, which will take care of maintenance and insurance. The club will be responsible for scheduling drivers and passengers. Nick Fazio, van coordinator, said the 20+ volunteer drivers are ready to go as soon as the clinic resumes some semblance of normal operation.

The club’s objective is to supplement the service now provided by the Disabled American Veterans (Chapter 110) van that takes area veterans to the James A. Haley hospital and Tampa clinics. Since its route does not include the Riverview SOHI clinic, this van would fill that need. They will be “feeling their way as they go.” Demand will determine the number of runs needed each day and whether the area served will be widened.

Pick-up locations and times will be announced when the service starts.