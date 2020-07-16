Scammers take aim at area residents

Scammers take aim at area residents, especially in Sun City Center

Published on: July 16, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Scam artists make their living finding ways to trick people into giving them money.

They know finding a job, especially in the current economy, is tough; they understand how desperately some people would love to win the lottery; they also know that people will do just about anything to help their loved ones.

During the past several weeks, scammers have targeted their efforts in the South Shore area, and it’s not only the elderly who were targeted.

About 30 people seeking employment recently saw an ad on Indeed.com regarding an administrative position with the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. While this is certainly a legitimate business, the posting was not.

“Until we began receiving résumés and phone calls, we had no idea this was going on,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “We had to call everyone and tell them we had no position to offer. I felt terrible about it.”

Essentially, in this scam, the South Shore Chamber was used as a shell company, said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry. “The bad guys were setting up (what would ultimately be) a work-from-home scam, which is nothing more than a fraudulent, check-cashing scheme.”

Even though the ad listed what appeared to be a typical list of job responsibilities, the intent of the job posting was much different. The criminals planned to send fraudulent or stolen checks made out to their newly hired “employees,” and then ask them to make deposits to their own accounts.

Here’s how this type of employment scam works.

“The bad guys generally send a check made out to the “employee” for $3,000 to $5,000, asking that $2,400 to $4,000 be returned to them via wire transfer, gift cards or a deposit into a funnel account,” Merry said. “Then the victims are told to keep $400 for themselves as payment for services rendered.”

Sometimes, they’re also told to go buy specific items for charity and drop them off to make the transaction seem more authentic.

“It’s all a façade,” Merry said. “The check will be returned by the bank, and the victim is out the entire amount. In almost every case, the crime is being committed by someone in Jamaica, Nigeria or Ghana.”

Once money goes outside the United States, it’s very hard for law enforcement to track, severely limiting the odds that the crooks will be caught.

Debra McKee, of Plant City, replied to the ad for what she thought was the perfect position for her. She got “a very strange email” back.

“I knew right away it was a scam,” she said, noting that several things were off about it. The title of the position was different than in the Indeed.com ad; it talked all about ‘the organization,’ without referencing its name; and I was asked if I prefer weekly or biweekly payments. That stuck out like a sore thumb.”

McKee took no further steps.

“It’s disappointing when you’re looking for a job at this time, especially with the pandemic, to find something like this: that some creep was trying to victimize people already having a tough time. It’s despicable.”

Fish in a barrel

Merry said Sun City Center has been hard hit with several scams in recent weeks.

“The residents are stuck at home, isolated and lonely right now. They’re like fish in a barrel to the bad guys,” he said.

A couple of folks have fallen victim to lottery scams.

One woman was notified by a scammer she had won a $3.1 million lottery jackpot and a new car. She was told she needed to buy gift cards to pay for things like federal taxes, fees for keeping her winnings from going public, document stamps and more, then give the numbers off the back of the cards to the crooks, which they then move to other cards and resell online.

“It’s basic money laundering 101,” Merry said.

Over four months, the victim ended up losing $17,000.

In another lottery scam, a woman sent scammers more than $10,000 in cash via FedEx overnight.

And two folks in Kings Point were recently victimized by the grandparent scam.

In this scam, someone poses as the victim’s panicked grandchild and calls to say he/she was involved in an accident, has been jailed and needs bond money. Usually another person falsely claiming to be a law enforcement official gets on the line and requests a wire transfer be made, but not this time.

“An ‘attorney’ actually showed up in person, to collect the cash,” Merry said. “One of the victims paid $28,000, the other $17,000.”

Still another victim in her early 80s was told by a scammer her social security number and benefits had been compromised. She actually drove a man around to a bunch of Target, Best Buy and CVS stores in the Brandon area to purchase gift cards so money could be “put in escrow for her.”

By the time, the victim told her son about what happened, she already had spent $11,500. Her son immediately advised her to call law enforcement.

Two crooks were involved in this scam, Merry said: one falsely representing the IRS and the other, the Social Security Administration.

Merry said it’s easy for people to think they’d never fall for any of these scams.

“The bad guys do this for a living,” he said. “They know what they’re doing; they’re just that good.”

Davis added this caution.

“What I’ve found is verification is essential, she said. “If one little thing doesn’t feel or sound right, take heed. Pick up the phone and call.”

To report an activity you think might be a scam or for more information, call Merry at the Dist. 4 substation at 813-242-5515.