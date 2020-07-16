Hillsborough continues to review school reopening plans

Hillsborough continues to review school reopening plans as deadline is set for online learning options

Published on: July 16, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The newly appointed superintendent of Hillsborough County schools said it’s a no-brainer: the school district’s decision to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks when brick-and-mortar campuses reopen for the fall semester.

Meanwhile, school officials and school board members were to meet July 16 for another school reopening workshop, and parents had until midnight July 17 to return a Declaration of Intent form for their children this fall.

“I believe requiring face coverings is the best option we have to provide an additional level of protection for everyone on our campuses,” superintendent Addison Davis said, in a series of videos posted on the district’s web site to educate families about school reopening plans. “The CDC has recognized face coverings as one of the most effective tools in stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with social distancing, hand-washing and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.”

Toward that end, the district, through purchases and donations, is set to provide three reusable masks for each student and for each staff member, amounting to more than 760,000 masks for the nation’s seventh-largest school district.

As of July 14, the school district’s choice is to reopen brick-and-mortar schools in time for the new school year, set to begin Aug. 10.

“Our intent has always been to bring students back to school full time,” Davis said. “As an educator, I believe face-to-face instruction with high-quality teachers is the most ideal educational experience for most children.”

Still, family survey responses show parents clearly want a choice “in allowing to keep their children home while the pandemic continues to impact our community,” Davis said. The safety of students, teachers, staff and families is of paramount importance to school officials designing reopening pathways, Davis added.

As previously reported, three reopening models have been formulated, including Model A, linked to a low or mild spread of the virus, which calls for face-to-face instruction in brick-and-mortar schools, with the option to engage 100 percent with site-based educators in e-learning or to opt instead for Hillsborough Virtual School instruction.

In the case of a substantial virus spread, Model C would require all school campuses to close and all students to learn online.

Model B, linked to a moderate virus spread, is a “hybrid, rotational model,” with students attending school four days in a row, followed by six days at home via e-learning hook-ups. Students would be split into two cohorts, most likely alphabetically by their surname, which is aimed to keep siblings on the same schedule to the greatest extent possible.

With all three models, students have the option to enroll in Hillsborough Virtual School, whose growth Davis has prioritized, or take e-learning classes with school-based instructors.

Again, while Model A has been selected, “our reopening plan remains fluid and will be updated depending on the status of the coronavirus spread through our community in the coming weeks,” Davis said.

In a related development, school board chair Melissa Snively raised the possibility of “pushing back the start date of school,” at a July 8 Zoom meeting with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, featuring Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer. Snively discussed as well the district’s mask mandate, noting there still are “a lot of questions that have to be answered.”

In reviewing questions frequently asked by parents, Davis said students enrolled in magnet school programs, or the International Baccalaureate (IB) or Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) diploma programs, would not lose their spots if they opted for virtual learning.

Still, “some magnet courses may be limited because the content does not translate to a virtual environment,” Davis said. He offered as examples magnet programs in construction and in the performing and culinary arts.

Whatever parents decide for their children, “We ask them to commit to at least one full semester of instruction,” Davis said, whether the choice is traditional or virtual instruction. “This will allow us to have teachers ready in place for the option that families choose for their children,” Davis added. Nevertheless, should circumstances change, school officials are prepared to assist families that require a change to their original options.

Children whose families do not fill out a Declaration of Intent form automatically will be assigned to the full-time classroom instruction option, Davis said.

For a more thorough review of reopening models, Davis’ explanatory videos and answers to frequently asked questions and to fill out the Declaration of Intent form, visit www.HillsboroughSchools.org/Reopening. Again, the deadline to fill out the form is midnight, July 17. Folks having trouble logging on can call the technology hotline at 813-744-6673. Families new to the district or ready to enroll a kindergartner are asked to contact the school their child is set to attend.