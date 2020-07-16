Florida’s chief financial officer weighs in on COVID-19 impact

Published on: July 16, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The man responsible for Florida’s finances said there will be “tough times ahead” as the Sunshine state weathers the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but that a state income tax is not in the cards.

Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, made his remarks in a Zoom call with Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce members July 8, after which he fielded questions from members, including past president Michelle Mosher, owner of Southshore Insurance Professionals, who posed the state income tax question.

Florida is one of nine states that do not have a state income tax. The others are Alaska, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennesee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. (While, New Hampshire and Tennessee don’t tax wages, they do currently tax investment income and interest. However, both are set to eliminate those taxes soon.)

Patronis pointed to a set of emergency funds at the state’s disposal to weather disasters, such as a hurricane or pandemic.

Pots of money that help stabilize the state’s economy include “a catastrophic fund that has about $12 billion in cash and up to $17 billion available,” Patronis said. And while not a fan of Citizens Insurance, Florida’s state-run insurance company, that fund today holds about $6 billion, Patronis added.

Patrinis said that the state had $2 billion in reserve revenue, but that has been spent post-COVID. Another $1.4 billion sits in a budget stabilization fund, he added, which is “very difficult to access” and has a “very aggressive” replenishment schedule.

Patronis, who oversees the state’s department of financial services and serves also as state fire marshal, is charged with fighting insurance fraud and making sure state finances are stable enough to support economic growth and development, an especially difficult mission in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Last month I was in Orlando and I stayed on [International Drive] and it was like it was a zombie apocalypse in certain places,” Patronis said. “Tourism is down dramatically” and “your businesses are taking a hit.”

According to Patronis, the sales tax accounts for more than 70 percent of Florida’s revenue, which depends also on the corporate income tax.

Indeed, “Everyone knows the circumstances have changed,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 29, in announcing more than $1 billion in vetoes to the state budget, which stands now at $92.2 billion. The budget was approved in March, before the coronavirus entrenched in Florida, which among all states, as of July 12, set a one-day record for reported cases (15,299). As of July 13, Florida had reported 269,811 cases since reporting began, with roughly 7 percent of those cases reported in Hillsborough County alone. About 35 percent of Hillsborough’s cases are accounted for in the Greater Riverview/Greater Brandon area, including Plant City.

“The governor did what he needed to do,” Patronis said, about the June 29 vetoes. “The more of a correction we can afford to take now the easier it’s going to be on everybody else later.”

To lessen the pain, Patronis said state officials are using federal CARES Act funding to help offset cuts when possible. For example, while DeSantis vetoed more than $200 million in funds for affordable housing, “CARES Act monies will be used to fulfill that same mission,” Patronis said.

He cited another example, which he said would resonate with small businesses, “the backbone of the state.”

To date, Florida has paid out more than $8 billion in unemployment benefits, including more than $2 billion from Florida’s trust fund, Patronis said. “So, we’ve been advocating to the U.S. Department of Treasury to let us use some of those CARES Act dollars to replenish our own trust fund, and they ultimately decided to do that,” Patronis said. Without that move, he added, “the state of Florida would be forced, by law, to go out and raise unemployment rates on small businesses to replenish those trust funds.”

Patronis said business liability is a huge issue in the face of COVID-19, even as “businesses strive to abide by CDC guidelines,” including having their employees wear masks and extra sanitation procedures to build consumer confidence, “just to get customers back in the door.”

“Ultimately, we don’t want to leave [these businesses] open to liability of litigation,” Patronis said.

Chamber executive director Tanya Doran welcomed that assessment, recognizing “how important it is for us to have a united voice about making sure our business community is protected through this because there are serious liability concerns around that.”

School board chair Melissa Snively, who attended the July 8 Zoom meeting and sits on the Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group, said the HEPG ordinance calling for business owners to enforce the group’s mask directive now carries a civil citation penalty, which is a $150 fine. She still is opposed to putting the enforcement onus on business owners, Snively said, but the penalty, before an approved amendment, had been a second misdemeanor, $500 fine and possible jail time.

In closing remarks, Patronis warned against consumer fraud propagated by “underhanded sinisters who come out of the woodwork” when times get tough.

“We can’t allow the pandemic, the disaster that we’re dealing with, to be exploited by those who find a way to take advantage of businesses just trying to survive,” Patronis said.

Calling it “unfortunate” that wearing masks has become a divisive issue, Patronis addressed the issue from a parent’s perspective.

“I was not a big proponent of putting a ban on texting while driving,” Patronis said. “But moms and dads want to be able to look at their kids and say, ‘It’s against the law to text while driving.’ Parents needed some type of a backdrop to be able to impress on their children” the importance of the issue. “To a certain degree,” Patronis said, “this [mask directive] is the same thing.”