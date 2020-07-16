BUSINESS NEWS

Bark ’n Purr celebrates 2nd anniversary but needs public support to keep doors open

Published on: July 16, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Like most small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the Bark ’n Purr Persnickety Pet Emporium, but owner Jill Scott isn’t giving up — just yet.

She enjoys helping pet owners find just the right products to keep their furry ones happy and healthy.

“Just like children, no two pets are alike, and we focus on their specific needs and personalities,” Scott said. “I meticulously research every product we carry, and one of our dogs or cats has tested everything in the store.

“I offer people the same top-quality products for their pets as I do my own dogs, and I do it at very reasonable prices,” she said.

Just because Bark ’n Purr is a small, community pet store doesn’t mean items cost an arm and a leg. That’s a misperception, Scott said.

“Our prices are based off of Chewy.com, and everything is the highest quality,” she continued. You can always find a cheaper product at a lower price, but don’t your pets deserve the best?”

And when Scott says the best, she means it.

Years ago, she adopted a dog named Buddy that her mother couldn’t keep when she was forced to move into an apartment after her husband died.

Buddy lost all his hair, and after seeking medical help for him to no avail, Scott took matters into her own hands. She extensively researched pet foods and found a high-quality, grain-free kibble. Within six months, his coat was luxurious.

That led Scott to develop a comprehensive knowledge about how pets’ diets, supplements, toys and their environments affect their health and happiness. And to ensure she had a consistently reliable source and supply of the kind of products she wanted for her own pets, she decided to open Bark ‘n Purr. It was also an opportunity to help other dog and cat owners extend their lives.

Bark ’n Purr is at 6138 U.S. 41 N, in the Waterside Shops of Apollo Beach. The shop features a colorful assortment of top-notch leashes, collars and harnesses for dogs; sturdy, interactive toys; safety items; starter kits for puppies; healthy chews, treats and a complete array of pet shampoos. It also carries the full line of Fromm, Zignature, Farmina, and Stella and Chewy kibble and canned foods, plus frozen foods from Primal and Answers brands.

Scott added human-grade CBD oil about six months ago and a full line of flea and tick products, including Frontline, K9 Advantix and Seresto Collars for both cats and dogs.

Specialty items include items like pet clothing, pet-themed greeting cards, ThunderShirt calming jackets, Park Hill candles, pet carriers and more.

And there is plenty of merchandise for cats — all-natural, scent-free, premium clumping-clay cat litter; the complete line of Fromm’s and Fussy Cat foods; CBD products; scratching posts; bed trees; starter kits for kittens and engaging toys.

Scott said customers love the gluten-free, grain-free bakery filled with easy-to-digest goodies prepared in-house daily, like liver biscotti made of her own bone broth, liver from Apollo Meats, organic rye flour and a bit of cheese, and personalized banana, peanut butter or beet-based (red velvet) birthday cakes.

As an added bonus, former Blue Pearl veterinary technician Jessica Glen consults customers on allergy problems and dietary issues and offers nail trimming on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Scott encourages her customers to bring their pets into the store, provided they’re leashed or in a carrier. She follows all CDC protocols and offers curbside service for folks who’d rather not come inside. And she offers free delivery anywhere within a 5-mile radius.

Bark ‘n Purr is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page under Bark ’n Purr or www.barknpurr.biz, email barknpurr@gmail.com or call 813-773-7553.