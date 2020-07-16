2020 Primary Election is Aug. 18; residents have three options

2020 Primary Election is Aug. 18

Residents have three options

Published on: July 16, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer has been busy these days getting the word out about this year’s upcoming elections. Immediately on the horizon is the Aug. 18 Primary Election, and voters have three ways to cast their ballots.

In Hillsborough County, there are 24 early voting locations, and residents can vote at any of them from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 through 16. Four are in the South Shore area: the Apollo Beach Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach; Riverview Branch Library, 10509 Riverview Drive; Southeast Elections Office, 10020 U.S. 301 S, Riverview; and the SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin.

For those who are unable to get to an early voting location, which by Florida law must be held in a government building, voters can plan to vote on Election Day or request to vote by mail, if they haven’t already done so.

On Election Day, voters must cast their ballots in the polling place assigned to their precinct. Although the majority of county polling places have confirmed they’ll be open for voting on Aug. 18, 21 will not be open due to concerns about COVID-19.

“I always remind people that Election Day is the last day to vote, not the first,” Latimer said.

Latimer said in the Sun City Center community, where many voters normally travel by golf cart to cast their ballots on Election Day, voting by mail “is the most popular voting method, followed by early voting and election day.”

The breakdown is about 25% early voting, 25% Election Day voting and 50% Vote by Mail.

Those who are unsure of the security of voting by mail are invited to watch a less-than 5-minute video on the entire process at https://www.votehillsborough.org/VOTERS/Vote-By-Mail.

Curbside tents will be set up outside at all early voting sites for voters who want to drop off their Vote by Mail ballot, should they prefer not to send them back via the USPS.

Now through Election Day, voters can also drop off their mail-in ballots at any Supervisor of Elections office.

No-Excuse Vote by Mail was introduced in Hillsborough County in 2002.

“It’s well established and secure,” said Gerri Kramer, Supervisor of Elections communications manager. “This is something we know how to do.”

Voters who normally voted in the Sun City Center Community Association Florida Room and at Sun Towers have been reassigned to vote at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Del Webb Blvd.

“The elections office is currently looking for a suitable polling place reassignment for those who normally voted at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and Sun City Center Community Hall,” Kramer said. “As soon as these are confirmed, voters be notified by mail.”

Residents are encouraged also to verify their assigned polling place by visiting www.VoteHillsborough.org or calling 813-744-5900 before going to vote on Election Day.

“Every voter will be assigned an Election Day polling place,” said Latimer. “But these are uncertain times. We’ll have signs at old locations and information on our website to announce any last-minute changes.”

Due to necessary health and safety precautions, in-person voting is expected to take longer than usual this year. These precautions will include limiting the number of people permitted inside the polling place at one time and the continuous cleaning of equipment and surfaces.

“All Hillsborough County poll workers will wear masks and pass a temperature check before starting work,” Kramer said. “Other planned health and safety measures for in-person voting will include providing voters with single-use stylus pens and secrecy cover sheets, plexiglass barriers or face shields between poll workers and voters, and minimizing touch points for voters and poll workers,” she said.

“My message to voters is simple – don’t wait until the last minute,” said Latimer. “If you’re not already registered to vote, register now. If you haven’t requested a Vote by Mail ballot, do it now. If you prefer to vote in person, plan to go during the first week of Early Voting. And if you vote on Election Day, visit www.VoteHillsborough.org or call our office before you leave to double-check your assigned polling place.”

Here are important dates and deadlines to remember for the 2020 Primary Election:

• Aug. 8, deadline to request Vote by Mail ballots.

• Aug. 3 to 16, Early Voting, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including weekends, in 24 locations.

• Vote by Mail: Requested mail ballots have been mailed overseas and to absent military voters. More than 300,000 ballots have already been mailed to domestic voters and will continue to be mailed upon request. By law, the ballot must be sent to the voter within two days.

All completed ballots must physically be in one of the four elections offices no later than 7 p.m. Aug. 18.

Voters should allow at least a week for their ballot to arrive by mail or for it to be returned by the USPS. The ballot can be tracked like a package online at www.VoteHillsborough.org.

• Aug. 18, Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must vote in their assigned polling place on Election Day.

To register to vote, request a Vote by Mail ballot or receive current voting and election information, visit www.VoteHillsborough.org or call 813-744-5900.