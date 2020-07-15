Archives

Valencia Lakes celebrates July 4 with parade

Published on: July 15, 2020

By PHYLLIS HODGES

When we celebrated the nation’s birthday July 4, folks all over the country were foregoing large gatherings and making do with partying that offered a comfort level of social distancing. At Valencia Lakes, residents of the 1,600+ unit senior community seized the opportunity to participate in a golf cart parade that has become an Independence Day tradition.

Rodney David, planning committee chairman, said they were pleased with the 40-cart turnout and attributed the enthusiasm for the event to “folks just itching to get out.” He is optimistically looking forward to December when he thinks they will be able to proceed with the holiday golf cart parade as well.

HEATHER WHEELER PHOTO
First place winners in the Valencia Lakes Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade were Sharon and Jim Lucas with their fireworks-themed cart.

BILL HODGES PHOTO
Tim and Marti Siegler mixed COVID humor and community spirit by adorning their cart with “weapons” to fight the pandemic (sanitizer, antibiotic, vaccine, etc.). They scored second place for their creativity.

BILL HODGES PHOTO
Kinzee, adorably attired in patriotic scarf and hat, joined “mom and dad” Bill and Mary Lou Kay in their golf cart for the July 4 parade.

