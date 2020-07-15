Obituaries for the week of July 16, 2020

Columbia Aluotto

Published on: July 15, 2020

Columbia Aluotto, formerly of Colonia, New Jersey, passed away in Sun City Center on July 8, 2020. Columbia was 97 years old and resided at Pacifica Senior Living.

Columbia first came to Sun City Center in 1993 and lobbied hard for a dial-a-ride service to assist transit dependent seniors. Columbia is survived by her son Peter; her sister Mary; and her grandchildren, Marianne and Pamela. A memorial service was held at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin on July 16.

George D. Hall

George D. Hall, 90, of Sun City Center, Fla. died peacefully of natural causes, with his wife, Harriet, at his side, Friday, July 11, 2020, at Tampa General Hospital.

He was born May 23, 1930, in Newark, N.J., before moving to Blairstown, N.J., in his early years. He was predeceased by his parents, George D. Hall Sr. and Hilda Matlock Hall; his sister, Helen; and brother, Robert. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Harriet Davis Hall, whom he married June 18, 1960, in Newton, N.J.

George earned an educational degree from East Stroudsburg University and Rutgers University. During his professional career of 31 years, he taught social studies to middle school students, served as a teaching principal of an elementary school and retired as Professor Emeritus after 22 years in the education department at Western Connecticut State University, Danbury, Conn., in 1989.

George enjoyed traveling. He and Harriet visited many of the national parks throughout the United States, enjoying the beauty of each one. Trips on the American Queen Paddlewheel took them on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Rivers and provided them with unique sights of the towns on those rivers.

George was a gentle, quiet man who was most proud of his service to our country as a US Marine during the Korean War, 1950-1953. He believed strongly in the core beliefs of the Marines, which then became a part of his daily life.

George will be interred in the Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Blairstown, N.J., at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the George D and Harriet D Hall Graduate Scholarships Fund ESU Foundation, East Stroudsburg University, 200 Prospect Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.

Nancy Meek

Nancy Seagrave-Meek, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Sun City Center, Fla., Friday, July 3, after a courageous battle with cancer. Nancy was born in Windham, Conn., on January 10, 1944, into a family of 10 siblings. She attended Ona Wilcox School of Nursing and went on to have a rewarding nursing career for over 50 years. In 1966 Nancy moved to Higganum, Conn., where she raised her two daughters.

Nancy was many things to many people; most importantly, she was warm, loving, sweet and kind. Every life that Nancy touched was changed forever. She was fiercely committed and faithful to the people she loved.

She is survived by her husband, David Meek; daughter, Jane Martin, and son-in-law, Rob Martin; and her daughter, Carole Seagrave. She leaves behind seven grandchildren: Nicole Martin; Jenna Martin; Jake Martin; Clara Kopacz; Camille Kopacz; Olivia and Colby Seidel; and their parents, Holly and Wayne Seidel; Heather and Paul McKinney; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Meek; as well as many nieces and nephews; in-laws and “out-laws”; and an impressive circle of very close friends in Sun City Center, Fla., and Connecticut.

Nancy was predeceased by her first husband, William Seagrave, and her mother-in-law, Adele Seagrave. The memories of Nancy are great, but here are a few…dirty mouth freddy; the wedding stripper; the camp in Winchester, NH.; The Pointer Sisters; Torrington family; Red Shoes; Bee Bop dancing in the kitchen; cruising with Dave; The Anchor Inn; The Hall; warm hugs; family Christmas; Cousins Day; MIsquamicut; Haddam Island; Anna Matie; more “kids” than officially listed; Dibs; a smidgen of blackberry brandy; snowmobiling in Bethlehem; Lexi the dog pia…Squeeze, Squeeze love you. Rest in peace, beautiful; you will be missed. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and aids from Life Path Hospice at Sun City Center who helped take care of Nancy in her final days. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

LeAnna Ruth Reed

LeAnna Ruth Reed, 38, of Ruskin, known as “Nina” by family and friends, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 26, 2020. She was born in Tampa on Nov. 15, 1981.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, E.W. and Shirley Bass.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Bass; children: Robert Jr., Benjamin and Sara Reed; siblings: Angela Workman, Andrew Silverthorne and Leah Silverthorn; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial will be held July 18 at 11 a.m. at Sun City Christian Center, 17566 U.S. 301 S., Wimauma, FL 33598..

Emily Rohner

Emily Rohner, 85, of Sun City Center, Fla. passed away July 9, 2020, in Sun City Center, Fla.

Her husband, Robert P. Rohner, predeceased her, as her two sons, James and Anthony Miletta; three grandchildren: Aliesha, Brandon J. Miletta and Jacob R. Miletta.

Her bridge and golfing friends, both from Chicago and Sun City Center, will miss her. There will be no services due to the virus. She will be buried with her husband at Sarasota National Cemetery, in Sarasota, Fl.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Assoc.

Lois V. Sturtevant

Lois V. Sturtevant, 90, formerly of Macungie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Palm Gardens Nursing Home in Sun City Center, Fla. She was the wife of George Sturtevant. They were married 69 years last December.

Born in Morristown, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Evelyn and Walter Moore.

Survivors: husband, George, of Sun City Center, Fla.; son, Edward, and his wife, Joyce; grandchildren: Meaghan and husband, Matthew Nieves; six great-grandchildren; and three step-great- grandchildren; daughter, Kim, and her husband, Richard; grandchildren: Jaime; Jill and husband, Alex Schrader; Jason and wife, Kaitlin; and three great-granddaughters. Pre-deceased by granddaughter, Amy, wife of Jamie Roth.

Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.