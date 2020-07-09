Obituaries for the week of July 9, 2020

Jerry J. Cape

Published on: July 9, 2020

Jerry J. Cape, 82, of Sun City Center, Fla., died June 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Veanna; son, Dan, and wife, Netti, of Bridgeport, Neb.; son, Reed, and, wife, Shari, of Rochester, Minn.; daughter, Zona, and husband, Greg, of Bastrop, Texas; daughter, Shannon, and fiancé, Wade, of Austin, Texas; and Tina and husband, Kyle, of Saudi Arabia. He is also survived by one brother and two sisters and was preceded in death by one daughter, five brothers and three sisters. Jerry is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and multiple nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Ruskin. Social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Lewy Body Dementia Association for research.

Gerri Denson

A Celebration of Life for Gerri Denson will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 1:30 p.m. at

The Wimauma Church of God cafeteria. All family and friends are invited. There is plenty of room for social distancing.

David Jay King

David Jay King, 67, born July 25, 1954, passed away on June 28, 2020, in Spencer, Ind.

He is survived by DeLeah, Darla, Darren and Derek.

David was retired but spent six years in the Navy (1970 to 1976), stationed at Chesapeake Bay, Virginia.

His hobbies included fishing, horticulture, nature and being with friends.

He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Gary A. Westrich

April 14, 1951- June 14, 2020

Gary A. Westrich of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, departed this life at the age of 69 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Purdy (Michael); his siblings: Joyce Sponsel Beamer (Allyn), Gregory (Patricia), Geoffrey (Diane) and Gerald (Deborah) Westrich; and his fiance, Karen Quigley Hitz.

Gary was a member of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center where he expressed his love of God and music by playing in all three bell choir groups. He had a servant’s hand and heart. Gary demonstrated this quality to his family, friends and perfect strangers, always with a loving willingness to serve.

Gary is at peace in Arlington Memorial Gardens, in Cincinnati, next to his mother, Mildred Sponsel Westrich, and father, Robert Westrich.

A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held at the UMCSCC on July 15 at 1 p.m. Limited seating, temperature taken at the door and masks are mandatory (given out if needed). Come and join in the remembrance and life of Gary Westrich. Should you wish to honor Gary, please consider a donation to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center or to the charity of your choice in Gary’s name.

Joseph John Zega, Jr.

Joe Zega Jr., 81, of Anderson, S.C., passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.

He was born January 15, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Zega. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a retired police officer in Woodbridge, N.J. He actively attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Anderson.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Becky Zega; his younger sister, Carole Stehm; his five children: Susan Zega, Robert Zega, Patrick Zega, William Zega and Casey Hillmann; and seven grandchildren.

A private funeral mass was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com.

Paul R. Zimmerman

Paul R. Zimmerman of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Orrville, Ohio, passed away at home on June 27, 2020. He fought a hard battle the past four years with Amyloidosis, causing heart failure. Paul was born on March 15, 1946 in Wooster, Ohio, to the late Victor and Geneva (Forrer) Zimmerman. Paul graduated from Orrville High School in 1964 and attended Kent State University. Paul married Kathy (Hoover) on February 24, 1968, at Augsburg Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Clyde Xander. Together they raised their two children, Douglas Zimmerman of Columbus, Ohio, and Julie (Zimmerman) Berg of Middlebury, Vermont.

Paul worked for over 40 years at Westinghouse/Rosemount Analytical, primarily as a production planner. He had fond memories of his co-workers and many friends at work. Paul served his country in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1966-1972, was a member of the Orrville American Legion and attended Augsburg Lutheran Church in Orrville, serving on the church council for eight years. In Florida, he was a member of the Sun City Center United Methodist Church.

Paul and Kathy had many years together enjoying traveling, boating, fishing on Lake Erie and bicycle riding on countless trails and backroads. In 2015, they moved to Florida full-time and enjoyed pickleball, golf cart rides, friends, many family visits and their dog Bubba. Paul was passionate about sports and was very proud to have played high school basketball and baseball. He was an avid slow pitch softball player for over 55 years, playing on Wayne County, Ohio, teams, including the Akron Silver League, and in Florida with the Sun City Center Softball Club until the age of 72. When his health declined, he helped to manage teams. Paul was a pitcher, and he cherished his memories with all of his teammates over the years. He loved history, particularly learning about the United States presidents, and with Kathy visited most of the presidents’ homesteads and burial sites east of the Mississippi River. He loved staying in touch with extended family and learning about his ancestors.

Paul loved his family dearly and was very proud of his children and six grandchildren. He was a loving father who always provided a calm presence, warm hugs and gentle words of encouragement. His marriage to Kathy is an inspiration to his family. Paul was appreciative for the loving care of the doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy, of Sun City Center, Fla.; children, Doug and his wife Missy (Roberts) of Columbus, Ohio; and Julie Berg and her husband Eric of Middlebury, Vermont; grandchildren: Will (20), Luke (20), Nina(18), Ellen(18), Anna(16) and Matthew(13); and his brother, Mark Zimmerman of North Lawrence, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club (P.O. Box 17, Orrville, Ohio 44667) or Amyloidosis Support Groups (www.Amyloidosis.com or 232 Orchard Drive, Wood Dale, IL 60191).

A private grave side service was held on July 5, 2020, at Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Marshallville, Ohio.