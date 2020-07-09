Looking for a great morning outdoors?

Looking for a great morning out in the great outdoors?

Published on: July 9, 2020

Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center has reopened, with some responsible social distancing practices in place. You can see all the changes in the camp’s Summer e-newsletter at campbayou.org.

Cart tours have returned. Reservations for Saturday morning rides along the trails can be made by emailing campbayou@gmail.com.

Third Saturday canoe day tours continue this summer by reservation only. Check the online calendar for days and times. Paddlers should arrive at Camp Bayou by 8:45 a.m. Canoes or kayaks are available for rental for just $25 each or bring your own canoe or kayak for a small donation of $5 each. Register for all paddle trips by calling the office at 813-641-8545 or emailing campbayou@gmail.com.

Camp Bayou has started a video series to show a glimpse of all Camp Bayou has to offer. Check out the Camp Bayou YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/campbayou.

For those who are interested in helping with registered groups, Camp Bayou is looking for enthusiastic volunteers who love the outdoors and want to pass along that passion to others through hands-on activities, walks and canoe tours. Contact Becki at 813-641-8545 or email campbayou@gmail.com. We are primarily looking for people to help teach school groups from Kindergarten through sixth grade, but there are other opportunities as well.

Camp Bayou is neither a campground nor a summer camp. It was an RV park originally before the county’s ELAPP program purchased the land, but it is now open to the general public for day use only. Through volunteers, donations, supporters and grants, the non-profit offers pre-registered programs to schools, youth groups, adult groups and families.

The Center is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for passive recreational pursuits, such as wildlife watching, nature photography and trail walks. General admission is still free.

The Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is a public-private partnership between Bayou Outdoor Learning & Discovery, Inc. and Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management.

Camp Bayou is located 3 miles south of S.R. 674 at the end of 24th St. SE in Ruskin. Check out the Camp Bayou Facebook page,and for more information visit the website at www.campbayou.org or call 813-641-8545.