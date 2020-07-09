Letters July 9, 2020

Positive reinforcement appreciated

Published on: July 9, 2020

Dear Editor,

I have been wanting to compliment you on your articles [Positive Talk by William Hodges] for quite some time and finally I am making the time to do so. I am sure there are many readers besides me whose daily lives you impact for the better. Your articles remind us of how to be better human beings, no matter what the situation the world is in. We need all the positive reinforcement we can get, especially at this time. Your work is appreciated.

Nancy Jaroh

Thanks for the coverage

Dear Editor,

Lois Kindle’s ability to tell a story is appreciated by your readers. The Military Family Support Trust was delighted with the article showcasing the area high school graduates who received thousands of dollars in scholarships to further their educations.

Thank you for covering the “good news” in our area.

Jane Keegan, Executive Director

Military Family Support Trust