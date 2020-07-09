Free cloth face coverings

Free cloth face coverings available at 10 libraries

Published on: July 9, 2020

Hillsborough County will begin providing free cloth face coverings at 10 libraries throughout the county on Thursday, July 9.

To minimize contact, residents should call or text the library when arriving; signs with the phone number will be prominently posted at each site. Staff will bring the masks curbside. No appointments are needed.

Each resident can receive two of the reusable face coverings and can request face coverings for immediate family members not present.

Masks are available at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, July 9 through 11:

SouthShore Regional Library , 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin.

, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin. Bloomingdale Regional Public Library , 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico.

, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico. Seffner-Mango Branch Library , 410 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner.

, 410 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner. C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa.

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa.

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa.

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa.

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Boulevard, Tampa.

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa.

Town N’ Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Suite 120, Tampa.

To further protect the public against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group (EPG) has enacted an order requiring that face coverings be worn inside businesses that are open to the public, with certain exceptions. The order applies to all people, including customers and employees, inside Hillsborough County businesses and nonprofit organizations that are open to the public when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Operators of small businesses in Hillsborough County may request a one-time quantity of 250 reusable cloth face coverings from the County. The cloth face coverings are free of charge and will be available as supplies last. To make a request, submit the form at https://hcflgov.formstack.com/forms/cloth_face_mask_request_form_for_businesses. Instructions will be provided on how to pick up the masks.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the County, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor. For general County information, call 813-272-5900, the County’s main information line.