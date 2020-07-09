‘Ask the Chamber’

Published on: July 9, 2020

The three words heard most often at the chamber office are “Ask The Chamber.” We hear it from walk-ins and on phone calls and from members and non-members alike. So, what is everyone asking the chamber about? The quick answer is everything.

We hear it all day every day. I need a CPA. My neighbor told me to ask the chamber. I need to find a handyman. My son told me to ask the chamber. My mom needs to find an assisted living facility. Again, ask the chamber.

Whatever you need in South Hillsborough County, just ask the chamber. To get you your answers, we turn to our member directory. Whatever you need, from a plumber to an attorney to a dentist to stone restoration, our member directory is the best resource for South Hillsborough County residents. And since the chamber is charged with helping our member businesses grow their business, those referrals work for them, as well.

And in these uncertain times, there’s another reason to ask the chamber. We are continually compiling information from our local, state and national contacts to get you the answers you need: New local mandates, Updates on the corona virus, Test site locations, Closings, Information on loan applications, How to assist with unemployment applications and Resources you need. We share all these resources and information we’ve gathered with our members. If your business is not yet a member, and you’re looking for answers during these challenging times, give me a call. I can fill you in on all the benefits chamber membership offers.

And South Hillsborough County residents, keep your calls and visits coming. Just remember to ask the chamber for whatever you need. That’s what we’re here for. Remember, we’re better together.

Lynne Conlan is executived director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.