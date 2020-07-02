Obituaries for the week of July 2, 2020

David Joseph Moore

Published on: July 2, 2020

David Joseph Moore, a lover of everything outdoors, a lifelong Floridian and a resident of Lithia, Fla., passed away tragically and unexpectedly on June 19, 2020, at the age of 38.

Dave leaves behind a loving wife, Terra Moore; two sons, Lucas and Evan Moore; his mother, Sherry Moore; brother, Jacob Moore; sister, Sarah Moore; and so many friends and family who will miss him dearly.

Dave was born in Tampa, Fla., on July 14, 1981. He graduated from East Bay High School in 1999. On May 16, 2009, he married the love of his life, Terra Moore, and they welcomed their twin boys on November 14, 2010.

Dave was known to drop anything to help those in need, and most of all, he was known for his unwavering commitment and dedication to his family. He may have only walked this earth for a short time, but he left an everlasting impression on those he knew. He took great pride in his small business and never met a stranger. He enjoyed hunting, attending concerts, boating, fishing, spending time with friends, doing home improvement projects and, above all, spending time with his wife, boys and dogs (Turner and Tobi).

A memorial for all who loved him is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, at The White Oak Cottage in Lithia, Fla. Flowers and condolences may be offered at 10530 S. County Road 39, Lithia, FL 33547, from 6 to 8 p.m. For those who would like to donate to the fund established to assist the family, donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/dave-moore-memorial-and-family-fund.

A more intimate Celebration of Life will be held at the family’s home at a future date.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing practices.

Glenn Laucks

Glenn Laucks died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at age 84 of a brain tumor diagnosed as lymphoma.

He and his wife Ingeborg moved to Sun City Center 11 years ago from St. Petersburg.

Glenn was active with the Tillers & Toilers, had volunteered for LifeLine and was a member of the Photo Club, the Computer Club, the KP Sportsman’s Club, as well as the German-American Club.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 62 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Howard and Ramona; his two sisters: Carol and Grace and their husbands, Bob and Ed.

No funeral or memorial services are planned.

Gary A. Westrich

Gary A. Westrich was the devoted father of Nicole C. (Michael) Westrich-Purdy; loving brother of Joyce (Allyn) Beamer, Greg (Patricia) Westrich, Geoff (Diane) Westrich and Gerry (Debbie) Westrich. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and special friend, Karen Quigley Hitz.

Gary passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 69 years. He played handbells for all the churches he belonged to throughout his life and was a proud member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Marshall University. He showed his love for others through the acts of kindness that he displayed towards them.

Services will be private. Please follow this link: https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/31824/hash:57E4605997D0BF6A on Friday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m. EST for a live webcast of Gary’s graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.

Phyllis Winther

Phyllis Mary (Walker) Winther, 88, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan. Phyllis is survived by daughters: Deborah Scott (Jud), Sheryl Near and Kim Near (Michael Riley); step children: Greg Winther (Nancy) and Kris Winther (Dan Gore); grandchildren: Erik, Gregory, Jackie, Kara, Connor, Anna, Jesse and Corrina; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, William Walker (Barb).

She loved her life in Sun City Center, being active in The Travel Club, Purple Butterflies, Curves and bridge groups. Phyllis will be interred with her late husband, Donn E. Winther, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members at Sun City Center Hospice House in Ruskin for their kind and thoughtful professional care. Donations may be made to the Heart Association or Sun City Center Hospice House (Lifepath Hospice).

No services will be held at this time. Funeral arrangements made by National Cremation and Burial Society Ruskin, Fla.