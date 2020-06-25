BUSINESS NEWS

Lisa Hast opens Iron Rock Insurance in Apollo Beach

Published on: June 25, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

After 37 years of working with her family in the insurance industry, Lisa Hast decided it was time to go out on her own.

So she opened her own agency, Iron Rock Insurance, June 1 at 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd., Suite O, in the same plaza as Alpha Pizza Pasta Prime.

As its sole owner, Hast is committed to providing highly personalized service.

“We want to cater to people who choose to come in, sit down with us and have a cup of coffee and to those who prefer the new, paperless technology and dealing with their insurance needs online or over the phone,” she said. “We offer the latest and greatest technology in the business.”

Iron Rock Insurance offers a variety of personal insurance lines, including home, automobile, boat, motorhome, mobile home, motorcycle and flood. It also offers policies for high-value homes, Airbnbs and vacation rentals. Policies can be written for anyone, anywhere in the state.

She will also be offering commercial insurance for small businesses.

Current companies include Traveler’s, Universal, Safeco, American Traditions, Vault and Frontline.

“I have other lines in the works,” Hast said. “All of the companies we use are A-rated and backed by the state.”

Hast is over the moon about opening Iron Rock Insurance.

“I’m excited to set my own vision in motion, to be able to match the way I do business with the needs of my customers,” she said.

Her daughter, Torie McCorkle, a 2019 graduate of St. Leo University, is currently her sole employee.

“She will be licensed in August to sell insurance,” Hast said.

The 53-year-old South Shore resident credits other local businesses with helping her get started.

“We’ve been able to open our shop in two weeks, thanks to Kimberly Smith, Faithful Joy Photos; Tracy Cannon, South Shore Signs; Brian Schmetzle, Spectrum; Michael Brand, Vortex Security; Joe Hughes, Joe Hughes Painting; and Rob Wolf, Majestic Flooring,” she said. “My goal is to be insuring 100 families by Aug. 1.

Hast lives in Balm with her husband, Jason, a building inspector, 18 chickens, 15 sheep, a donkey, five Chihuahuas and a 1-year-old Boston Terrier named Rimy, who goes to work with her each day.

She has three children and one grandchild: Brandon, 27, a charter boat captain; Cameron, 25, a plumber; Torie, 23, and grandson, Carter, 20 months.

She graduated from Ruskin Christian School in 1984 and went straight into insurance.

Iron Rock Insurance is a member of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

For a free, no-obligation quote, call 813-213-9600 or email Hast at lisa@ironrockinsurance.com. The company has a Facebook page, and its website, www.ironrockinsurance.com, is currently under construction.