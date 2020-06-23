Obituaries for the week of June 25, 2020

Rosemary Dean

Published on: June 23, 2020

Rosemary Dean, 91, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a long illness. Rosemary is survived by her children: Dennis Dean, Dawn Read and Deandra Dean, as well as six grandchildren. Rosemary grew up in Denver, Colorado. She held many jobs throughout her life, from soda jerk, to model, to mother, to insurance professional. She also cherished her volunteer work. Every endeavor she undertook with dedication and devotion.

She will be remembered with love for her warmth and compassion, her intelligence and determination, and her kindness and earnestness. She loved being with her family and grandchildren, where she could often be found sitting cross-legged on the floor playing board games. She loved the mountains and the ocean and traveled significantly during her lifetime. She is at peace now, able to walk and talk, to shine and smile. We will all miss her loving presence immensely.

Joyce King

Joyce Winters King (nee Kuttler) of Highland Heights, Ohio, formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., peacefully departed this life on June 8, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Fred and Evelyn Kuttler, she was the devoted wife of the late Paul Winters and Harry King; devoted mother of Lee (wife Ginny) Winters; cherished grandmother of Jill Wiese (husband Matthew) and Kaleigh Winters; and great-grandmother of Rachel LoPresti, Alicia LoPresti and Miller Wiese.

Joyce enjoyed her career of over 40 years in industry as a designer and draftsman. She was a life member of Pelican Players Community Theater and West Tech Alumni Association. A private service will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Lopresti Funeral Home, 440-473-6299, www.loprestifuneralhome.com.

Harold E. Ruliffson

Nov. 5, 1933 – June 12, 2020

Kind friend of many, beloved husband, father, grandpa, GG and brother passed away June 12, 2020, in Apollo Beach, Fla. Harold was born in Beatrice, Neb., Nov. 5, 1933. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, moved to Colorado in 1959, and was in the Reserves until 1962. Harold had a successful 32-year career with EcoLab as a salesman and commercial laundry expert. He married Esther Pitney in June of 1984 in Nebraska, and they settled back in Colorado that year.

In 1993 they retired to Caribbean Isles in Apollo Beach, where he served on the board for three years and was COO for a year.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, Esther; daughter, Kathy Campe (Michael) of Colo.; son, Dan Ruliffson (Kathy) of Colo.; stepsons, Michael Pitney of Va. and David Pitney (Monica) of Conn.; nine grandchildren: Melissa (Marc-Paul); Joe (Haley); Allison(Eric); Sarah (Joe); Madisen and Caitlen, all of Colo.; Connor of Fla.; Ethan (Grace) of Conn.; and Maeve of Va.; six great-grandchildren; his brother Wayne (Jan) of Lincoln, Neb.; several nieces and nephews.

Celebrations of Harold’s life will be held in Apollo Beach and Denver in the summer. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society, Ruskin, Fla.

Mary Ellen Skinkle

Mary Ellen Skinkle, wife of Mark Finn and resident of Sun City Center, passed away on June 18, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Albany, N.Y., to Emily and the late Jack Skinkle, Mary Ellen was gifted with a mathematically inquisitive mind and a talent for breaking down complex issues into elegant solutions. This talent led to academic and professional success in the fields of Mechanical Engineering and Finance. She retired from AT&T as assistant treasurer, instrumental in the company’s debt turnaround. Post retirement, she became a CPA and tax accountant.

After moving to Sun City Center in 2017, Mary Ellen became active in many clubs, including the AAUW, Women’s Club, Geeks Club, Water Aerobics, Democratic Club and Pickleball. Mary Ellen was a warm and generous daughter, wife, sister, mentor and friend.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Emily Skinkle, of Sun City Center; sister, Linda Skinkle (Rick Anderson), of Newburyport, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Finn and Susan Brisee (John), of Sun City Center, brother-in-law, Robert (Mary Jane), of Gaithersburg Md.; and numerous cousins, including Ellen Gallagher of Albany, N.Y.; James Gallagher (Maggie) of Salem, N.Y.; and James Carro (Sharon) of Aberdeen, Md. She was predeceased by her father, Jack, and her sister, Judy.

Mary Ellen was passionate about encouraging young women, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to pursue STEM fields. Memorial contributions to Mary Ellen’s passionate project, Tech Trek STEM Camp for girls, may be made to AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation, Inc. Checks should be marked “in Memory of Mary Ellen Skinkle” and mailed to Tech Trek, c/o AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation, Inc., PO Box 2938, Jupiter, FL 33468.

A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.

Roger E. Watkins

1933 – 2020

Roger Watkins, 87, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home in Sun City Center, Fla., surrounded by family.

He was born April 7, 1933, in Wauseon, Ohio, and had been a resident of Vermilion, Ohio, since 1957, while spending winters in Sun City Center, Fla., for the past 20 years.

Roger worked as a math teacher and school principal in the Vermilion school system from 1957 until his retirement in 1988. In addition to teaching, he coached basketball and football at Vermilion High School and served as the varsity head basketball coach from 1960 to 1964, leading his teams to a combined record of 57-21 during that time.

He was a graduate of Hiram College, where he also played football and basketball, and received two master’s degrees from (Case) Western Reserve University. He also served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss in Texas before starting his career in education.

Roger loved spending time with his family and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue (nee Schaffner) Watkins; daughter, Jennifer Watkins Christensen of Wilmette, Ill.; sons, Jeff (Carrie) Watkins of Chamblee, Ga. and Jay (Amy) Watkins of Brunswick, Ohio; and four grandchildren: Katie Christensen, Caroline Christensen, Ben Watkins and Sam Watkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orra and Florence (nee Bruner) Watkins; brothers, Don Watkins and Hal Watkins; and sisters, Rachel Loar Ellis and Joan Domeck.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. A celebration of life service will be held in Vermilion at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 13406 W. Lake Rd. Vermilion, OH 44089 or Sun City Center United Methodist Church, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Harold Wonderly Jr.

Harold Marburger Wonderly Jr. of Ruskin, Fla., formerly of Butler, died at midnight, May 25, 2020.

Harold was the son of Harold Marburger Sr. and Bernice J. Keener.

Harold was a 1946 graduate of Butler High School.

He attended First Christian Church of Sun City, Fla.

Harold is survived by three sons and their wives: David and Val of Spring Hill, Fla., H. Paul of Delevan, N.Y., and Mark and Connie of Black River, N.Y.; his brother, Daryl, and his wife, Jeane, of Tucson, Ariz.; and his sister, Mrs. Elaine B. Brown of Butler.

Harold is also survived by a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a nephew, Daryl E. Wonderly Jr. and his wife, Carrie; his niece, Lisa Sigler and her husband, Steven; and several cousins.

Mr. Wonderly was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet E. Ross Wonderly of Butler, whom he married on Nov. 28, 1947; one of his children; and a grandson.

There was no visitation for Harold Marburger Wonderly Jr., who died Monday, May 25, 2020.

Cremation services were provided by Sun City Funeral Home, Sun City, Fla.