PCAT graduation drive-by

Published on: June 18, 2020

Parent and Children Advance Together (PCAT) Literacy Ministry held its graduation drive-by event on May 28, at the Hillsborough Community College Southshore parking lot. It was a bitter-sweet time for students, parents, staff and volunteers as they celebrated with graduating kindergartners and first graders from Ruskin Elementary School. Each student received a story book, a slime game, special awards, snacks and a certificate of completion.

PCAT is an after-school literacy program for underserved children and families living in severely distressed neighborhoods in Hillsborough County. The comprehensive program is designed to provide reading and reading comprehension instruction to assist low performing primary grade students (K through 2nd grade) who are at risk of school failure. Services are provided at no cost to the families.

PCAT is in need of donations and volunteers for the 2020-2021 school year. For more information call Christene Worley, executive director, at 813-598-2103, or Desi Ferreira, director, at 813-965-2172, or visit the website, www.pcatliteracyministries.org.