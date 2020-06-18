Obituaries for the week of June 18, 2020

Joyce Anderson

Published on: June 18, 2020

Joyce Arminta Templon Anderson passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at LifePath Hospice in Ruskin, Fla. She was 91.

Joyce was born on February 2, 1929, in Altoona, Pa., to Robert Edward Smith and Eleanor Lillian Snavely Smith Seibert. She grew up in Altoona before moving to Martinsburg, Duncansville and then Florida later in life. Joyce spent most of her adult life raising her children at home. When they were older, she also spent time doing retail security. She was active in her church, where she was very supportive of the youth group, and a member of Hollidaysburg High band parents. She spent winters in Florida for many years before moving there full time for the last decade-plus of her life.

Joyce was a loving grandmother, mother, and aunt who loved making Pennsylvania Dutch-style food and desserts, including apple dumplings. She was extremely crafty, building miniature houses and painting Mrs. Butterworth bottles. She enjoyed walking the shoreline to collect seashells, watching the birds from her porch, picnicking with the family, visiting state parks and spending time with her family and friends.

Joyce and her first husband, the late David Templon, had two children, Cynthia Thurston and the late Rodney Templon. Her second husband, John Anderson, is also deceased. Her brother, David Smith, also previously passed away.

Joyce is survived by her sister Donna Higginbotham; her daughter, Cynthia Thurston and her husband Steve; her daughter-in-law, Michelle Templon; her grandchildren: Lana Lolos Brown and her husband James; Christis Lolos; Alex Lolos; John Templon and his wife, Laura Schocker; Matthew Templon and his wife Ann; Megan Templon and her husband, Ibrahim Hojeij; and Andrew Templon; three great-grandchildren: Austin Lolos, Nicholas Brown and Angelina Brown; one great-great-grandson, Roxas Lolos; and six nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. There will be a memorial service in Alto-Reste Park in Altoona, Pa. scheduled for a later date.

Jane Cianciolo

Jane Cianciolo, 83, of Sun City Center, passed away on June 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cianciolo, and her brother, Michael McCluskey. Jane is survived by her six children: Joseph Cianciolo, Mary (Ron) Price, Anne (Vern) Davis, Elizabeth (Kyle) Hillman, Louise (Chris) Merritt, Thomas Cianciolo; brother, John McCluskey; grandson, Jason (Cassie); and great-grandchildren, Anna and Nicholas.

Jane was a friend to many. She was always on the go and enjoyed being part of social gatherings. Jane was a kind and caring person which endeared her to many. Her friendliness will be remembered by all who knew her.

She will be interred alongside her beloved husband at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

June Healey

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of June N. Healey (Nicholson) shortly after her 88th birthday in Spring Hill, Fla. June was born on June 2, 1932, in Barrow-in-Furness, England, before moving with her husband, John P. Healey, to Canada. After the birth of three boys, the family of five moved to settle in St. Petersburg, Fla.

June is preceded in death by her husband, John; her son Lloyd; her daughters-in-law, Nina and Anita; her parents, Kenneth and Janet; and brother, Jack. She is cherished and survived by her sons: Dana (Cami) and Grant (Katie); siblings: Ronnie, Stanley and Mary; grandchildren: Christopher, Jennifer, Megan (Jeremy), Alexander, Andrew (Michelle), John, Lauren (Kevin), Rebecca, Marcus (Kallie); and two great-granddaughters (Nina and Emma). Her family finds comfort in the fact that June is once again reconnected with her husband of almost 70 years.

June will be remembered by her many friends and family in Florida (St. Petersburg, Sun City Center and Spring Hill) and abroad, in both England and Canada, as an avid crafter (her handmade dresses and afghans are cherished by many), loving piano teacher, tireless church volunteer, adventurous baker and giver of abundant kindness to all. June leaves a legacy of compassion, energy and love, and the sweet memory of her joyous sounds at the piano.

A small beach memorial will be held in the coming days. For more information, email lbh07c@gmail.com.

Gene S. Rasmussen

Aug. 24, 1937 – June 6, 2020

Gene was born on Aug. 24, 1937, to Emery and La Raine (Johnson) Rasmussen in Superior, Wis. He married Kathleen (Kleman) in Wausau, Wis., on July 7, 1962.

Gene graduated in 1955 from Solon Springs High School; he was in the US Army from 1956 to 1958.

Gene worked for Northwest Airlines in Chicago and Wausau where he met Kathleen.

In 1965 Gene began his career in the Salt Industry in Chicago. He was transferred to New Jersey, Tampa, Minneapolis, where his company was bought by Cargill. He then worked for International Salt, retiring as a consultant back in Florida.

We moved to Sun City Center, where he enjoyed golfing both at Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club and Sun City courses.

Gene is survived by his wife Kathleen, brother Larry (Carol) and son Scott. He was predeceased by both his parents; in-laws, Felix (Esther) Kleman and Reginal (Pat) Kleman; and niece Stacy Rasmussen.

He will be missed not only by his wife but by his Johnson cousins; Larson cousins; his nieces and nephew in the Kleman family; as well as by his longtime friend, Barney Herndon, whom he met in Ft. Hauchuca, Ariz., while in the Army; and former co-workers and customers.

Gene was cremated. Kathleen will keep his remains, and they will be buried together in her family’s plot in Wausau, Wis., upon her death.

There will be no funeral. No memorial is planned at this time.

Susan L.Wilder

Susan Louise Wilder, 72, of Sykesville, Md., formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson’s.

Born on September 3, 1947, in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of Herman and Jane Hawkinson. A 1965 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver,Susan married her first husband, Robert S. Blair Jr., and raised three daughters.

She was an avid singer and musician, playing many instruments, and was active in multiple musical groups and choirs throughout her life. Susan had a bright, happy spirit and made friends easily. She was an LPN and managed several clinics as well as running flu shot clinics. At the age of 60, Susan earned her RN.

After moving to Maryland in the late 80’s, she met and married The Rev. Tracy H. Wilder III and served parishes in the Village of Horseheads, N.Y., and Ruskin and Sun City Center, Fla. during their 21 year marriage. She loved working with the youth during vacation bible school and performing puppet shows at St. John the Divine. She will be missed by many whose lives she has touched.

Susan is predeceased by her parents; son, Robert S. Blair III; and granddaughter, Sydney G. Carbis. In addition to her husband and ex-husband, she is survived by her brother Michael; daughters and sons-in-law: Kristin and Christopher Hernandez, Shawnna and David Bez, Becki Carbis and John Piorkowski; and grandchildren: Kayla, Angela, Jack, Kelsey and Will; and through her second marriage, Jennifer Wilder, Eric Geissinger, Tim Wilder and grandchildren, Poppie and Effie.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org.