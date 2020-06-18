Local SAR chapter to host Memorial Golf Tournament

Published on: June 18, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Itching for the opportunity to get back onto the links, where you can have some fun and help a good cause? You can do both at the Memorial Golf Tournament coming up Saturday, July 11, at Cypress Golf Club in Ruskin.

The event, which was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s being hosted by the South Shore Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to raise funds to support its mission of promoting patriotic, historical, ceremonial and educational activities throughout southern Hillsborough and northern Manatee counties.

The cost to play is $95 per person, which includes green fees, golf cart, skill contests, unlimited driving range balls, goodie bag, silent auction, awards for both men and women and an all-American buffet preceding the awards ceremony.

Registration, skills contests and the unlimited use of balls on the driving range are at 8 a.m., followed by the tee-off of a shotgun-start scramble at 9:30.

“All measures will be taken to comply with current COVID-19 protocols,” said Chuck Badgely, tournament co-chair.

The buffet is scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m., and the awards ceremony will start at 2. The silent auction will feature premium items valued at $100 or more, including a one-year membership to the Cypress Creek Club (unlimited play and cart). That item alone is worth $1,850, Badgley said.

The SAR Golf Committee requests local businesses get involved via any of the following means: playing or sponsoring a hole; donating a premium auction item or donating 72 logo-inscribed items for the goodie bags, which are nice canvas shoe bags worth $20, in and of themselves.

The South Shore Chapter of SAR, part of the national Sons of the American Revolution founded in the late 1800s, is heavily involved in supporting youth. It’s presently involved with JROTC programs at Lennard, East Bay, Spoto, Riverview, Brandon, Durant, Bloomingdale, Armwood, Strawberry Crest and Newsome high schools and area Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout programs.

“If we raise enough funding, we will expand all of our activities and programs into Manatee County,” Badgley said.

Members of the 501(c) 3 nonprofit also participate in patriotic and veteran-based ceremonies and events throughout South Shore, and the group sponsors high school essay contests on history and patriotism and promotes the inclusion of civics and American history in public schools.

Membership in the organization requires direct paternal lineage to men who served in the American Revolution or significantly contributed to it.

The local chapter meets year ‘round at 11:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at Freedom Plaza’s Plaza Club, 3932 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center. The gathering features prominent guest speakers, and nonmembers are cordially invited to attend. The cost is $20.

The registration form for the golf tournament can be found at https://bit.ly/3cYWqjd and the entry fee paid for in one of three ways:

1) via check made payable to SAR Golf and mailed to John Kelly, 1118 Radison Ave., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

2) via credit card through PayPal.

3) via credit card through Eventbrite.

For more information on the tourney or sponsorship opportunities, contact one of the following chapter personnel: tournament Co-Chairman Chuck Badgley, 813-335-5261, cabadgley@msn.com; President Bill Bolin, 727-743-3100, ebbolin83@verizon.net; or Co-Chair Bill Barron, 813-340-1860, wabarron@tampabay.rr.com.