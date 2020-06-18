Let’s talk Chamber

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Let’s talk Chamber

Published on: June 18, 2020

The earliest Chamber of Commerce in the United States was formed April 22, 1912. It was named US Chamber of Commerce, and it still exists today. As the executive director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce, I’m often asked what a chamber of commerce does. Well, good question. So, let’s talk.

A chamber of commerce is a form of business network. It can be looked at as a local organization of businesses whose goal is to further the interests of those member businesses. The chamber of commerce gives businesses the opportunity to meet with other local business owners and network. The chamber also presents business owners in a positive light to the community and supplies those businesses with referrals to help their businesses thrive.

The chamber of commerce is essential to the growth and, in some cases, the revitalization of a local business. The best way to spread the word about your business is by making connections. Whether you’re new to the local community or a veteran company that has been around for decades, your reputation grows as you engage with other influential entities within your community. That’s why so many businesses choose to join a chamber of commerce. From building your brand’s presence to increasing sales, you can use your membership to foster your company’s growth.

But in these ever-changing times, our jobs at the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce have expanded exponentially. We’ve become a resource center for everything that’s going on in our lives and in our communities. Staff members spend their days on webinars and participating in virtual meetings, gathering information to share with our members: from help with loan applications, to information on how to safely reopen your business, to the latest challenges related to the coronavirus. And if our members need something we do not have, we can usually find the answers through our local, regional and national contacts. Just keep in mind, we are a local business ourselves. We’re facing the same challenges and looking for the same answers to stay afloat and prosper.

So if you’re a local business ­— either a for-profit or non-profit — in the South Hillsborough County area looking for any type of business assistance, you need to consider joining forces with us. Just give me a call, and I can walk you through what you need to join us in this journey. Don’t miss out on our shared resources. Remember, we are better together. Hope to meet you soon.