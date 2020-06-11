Riverview demonstration ends peacefully

Published on: June 11, 2020

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Plant City Police Department monitored several hundred protesters demonstrating at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road in Riverview and simultaneously in Plant City on June 2.

Protestors were demonstrating against police brutality after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest.

In Riverview, beginning at 5 p.m., a crowd of approximately 600 people gathered on the sidewalk near the Bank of America and later spilling into the roadway. At 5:45 p.m., the intersection was shut down to traffic for the safety of protesters and motorists. After being told to clear the roadway, protesters dispersed at 10:45 p.m. without incident, and no arrests were made.

“I commend both my deputies and officers with the Plant City Police Department for their restraint in dealing with agitators and their willingness to show the citizens we serve that we are listening to their concerns and will always be there to protect them,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am happy to say that these protests ended with no injuries and no damage to property in either Plant City or Riverview.”

One incident occurred during the Plant City protest that resulted in the arrest of Vintwan Brooks, 29, for Inciting a Riot and Resisting an Officer without Violence.

