BUSINESS: Dogs Gone Roar

Dogs Gone Roar to offer free delivery to South Shore seniors

Published on: June 11, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Lots of area residents were disappointed when Overstock Dog Food in Ruskin closed its doors earlier this year. But their dismay didn’t last long when the same family was quickly back in business in mid-March with Dogs Gone Roar.

“Overstock Dog Food was no longer profitable to operate,” said store manager Danielle Bonardel, whose parents, Tina and Jay Daly, owned the business. “So, the family decided to offer high-quality food and pet supplies below all brick-and-mortar stores in the area and most online sources. We also decided to offer free delivery to seniors and disabled veterans in the Ruskin-Sun City Center areas.”

The Dalys went to an annual feed show in Orlando and bought all-new, two- to 50-pound bags of premium foods, toys, grooming supplies and healthier treats, like Yummycombs, made with dried chicken and dried honey.

The store carries a wide variety of foods for dogs and cats, including brands like Merrick, Blue Buffalo, Zignature, Taste of the Wild, Nutro, Natural Balance, Adirondack, Solid Gold, Orijen, Canadae and Diamond.

“All are four- and five-star foods I’ve personally researched,” said Bonardel, 32. “I’ve been selling and learning about pet foods since I was a teenager, when my family rescued large cats and other wild animals.

“I’m very knowledgeable about all of our products,” she added. “If we don’t have the brand you want, we can order it, and if there’s enough demand, we’ll carry it in the store.”

That goes for anything a customer wants or needs, she said. Orders placed on Monday by noon can be in the store on Wednesday evening. The service is free.

Dogs Gone Roar also features canned pet foods; refrigerated raw and freeze-dried meats and raw bones; flushable, biodegradable and dust-free cat litter; treats; collars; leashes; dog beds; flea medication; shampoos; and a variety of toys for dogs and cats. It also stocks bulk treats made with all-natural ingredients, sized by your dog’s weight, Green Coast Pet CBD products and breeding and fertility supplies.

Dogs Gone Roar offers special prices for dog breeders and rescue organizations and a 5% discount for all members of the military, seniors, deputies and first responders.

Dogs Gone Roar is at 501 U.S. 41 N, Ruskin. It’s open seven day a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For information on the store’s free, contactless, to-the-door delivery for disabled veterans and seniors, call 335-1063. A credit card number and minimum order of $10 is all that’s required.

Information about Dogs Gone Roar is also available on Facebook by searching for Dogs Gone Roar LLC.