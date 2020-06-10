Faces of the Fight

Florida National Guard

Published on: June 10, 2020

Ruskin native Airman 1st Class Zachary Jones was activated for COVID-19 at the Orange County Convention Center Community Based Testing Site, alongside other members of the 125th Air Expeditionary Squadron in May. This is his second activation in Florida, his first being for Hurricane Irma in 2018. According to him, despite the differences in missions, the thing that stays consistent is the commitment he has for the community.

“This is a great opportunity for anybody. I love it because I can give back to the community and be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Zachary is the son of Paul and Carolyn Jones and the brother of the owner of Gun Craft shooting range and gunsmith shop in Ruskin. Zachary graduated from Lennard High School.