Website offers one-stop shopping for volunteer opportunities

Published on: June 4, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Sun City Center resident Pete Blair wants people to know about a website he built for Seniors in Service of Tampa that makes volunteering quick and easy.

The site is called Sun City Center Connects, and it has all the information you need to learn what organization you’d like to help, what its specific needs are, and the link you need to find an application, all in one visit.

Blair did his homework before putting the site together. “I did research on recruiting volunteers and found a consensus that when an organization is looking for volunteers, there are eight critical pieces of information that need to be disclosed,” he said. “We put this information on every organization (in the area) looking for volunteers and then drive folks to our website through social media (Next Door and Facebook).

“I periodically post a needs entry for an organization on one of those sites with a link to the organization’s individual page on our website. If anyone is interested, they leave their name, email address and phone number, which is sent to the organization’s coordinator.”

On the Sun City Center Connects website, there are currently 35 nonprofit groups needing help. They are all listed on its home page.

You can look for information in one of two ways, either by interest or location. And for each volunteer position, there are specific instructions for what to do next.

Since it became active last summer, www.suncitycenterconnects.org has generated 170 volunteer leads from people who “raised their hand to an organization,” Blair said.

“It’s the one place people can go to that’s simple, easy to use, independent and completely focused on volunteerism communitywide,” said Robin Ingles, Seniors in Service CEO. “It was based on what residents told us they were looking for and made specifically for them. They wanted one place to go; it needed to be online; and it needed to provide correct information. “Using this website and social media, we have developed a very reliable method of recruiting volunteers,” she said. “It works.”

Blair certainly walks his talk. He has volunteered for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad for the past 14 years, signing up shortly after he and his wife Margie moved permanently to the community in 2005. (She volunteered with the squad for 12 years and resigned in 2019 for health reasons.)

Blair also volunteered more than five years for the Sun City Center Security Patrol and is an active volunteer on the Sun City Center United Methodist Church Disaster Response Team.

“My history of volunteering goes back to when I was in my early 20s,” he said. “I always need something to do, and I feel volunteering is the right thing to do.”

For further information, you can visit www.suncitycenterconnects.org directly or email Blair at sccconnects@gmail.com.