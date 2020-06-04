Senior in need? Just call Debbie

Published on: June 4, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

When it comes to seniors and their needs, just about everyone in South Shore knows Debbie Caneen. Both have been a passion of hers since she was a teenager spending time with her grandmother Doris Watson, her lifelong best friend and confidant.

After her husband died in 1982, Watson lived alone for more than 15 years, and Caneen watched her lose her vibrancy and decline into dementia, due to isolation and inactivity.

“She melted in her Lazy Boy because we enabled her to stay home all the time,” Caneen said.

When she passed away 13 years ago, Caneen was working in the healthcare industry.

“It broke my heart that I didn’t know at the time what her needs were and how to make things better for her,” she said. “Even now, when I look in the face of a little old lady, I see her, and that motivates me to do everything I can to ensure that seniors remain active, feel seen and maintain their health.”

Born in Tampa, Caneen moved to the South Shore area with a former husband and 4-year-old daughter in 1986, when they purchased a 40-acre farm in Lithia. Living among all kinds of farm animals, she described her 11 years there as peaceful. She lived in Ruskin for 13 years, Apollo Beach for 10 and then moved to Sun City Center in January, where she purchased a home and had it completely

renovated.

Caneen’s work in the healthcare industry began with a chiropractor in Brandon, where she worked for seven years and developed an interest in alternative therapies. From there, she moved on to administrative positions with Florida Orthopedic, Aston Gardens and Pacifica Senior Living, before landing at Sun Towers Retirement Community as its director of admissions. She celebrated her tenth anniversary there May 10.

Four years ago Caneen became president of the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health & Aging, when its former president, Edmond Dubreuil, retired. As its leader, she publishes the coalition’s annual resource guide for the entire South County area and partners with the USF Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute in providing community-based memory screenings.

She is also the editor of Sun City Center Free Ads & Events, an extensive listing of community events of interest to Sun City Center and Kings Point seniors. It can be seen online, in weekly email blasts to subscribers and in the monthly news publications of both communities.

She works closely with Robin Ingles, CEO of Seniors in Service, to increase volunteerism among Sun City Center’s residents through the website Sun City Center Connects. She feels volunteering is crucial to seniors’ health and longevity.

Representing Sun Towers, she also partners with the SCC Men’s Club, South Bay Hospital and the SCC Emergency Squad to bring a variety of health-related events, speakers and meetings to the community; these include Parkinson’s, low vision, stroke and Alzheimer’ support groups, the bi-annual healthcare symposium and fall prevention seminars.

Caneen is a board member of the Ruskin Community Development Foundation and owner of the Circle Pond Tiny Home Community, which she founded in July 2017 to provide workforce housing for support staff of Sun City Center area senior communities. And, recently, she applied to become a board member of the Sun City Center Community Association.

Her personal interests include her rat terrier, Trooper, sailing, organic gardening and helping seniors stay happy and engaged.

Debbie is one of the biggest-hearted people I’ve ever known,” said her friend and colleague, Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care. “She’s selfless and generous in everything she does, and she does it with a beautiful energy and enthusiasm.”

