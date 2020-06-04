Home libraries given at Shields Middle School

Published on: June 4, 2020

Several months ago, prior to COVID-19, Shields Middle School held an Early Education Literacy Fair, where hundreds of people showed up to receive free books. The turnout was so amazing, there simply weren’t enough books to give out. Two weeks ago board member Dr. Stacy Hahn, along with Bess the Book Bus and Ready Freddy, invited those families back to receive home libraries specifically chosen for their children. The families drove through and, of course, remained socially distanced to receive books. The love of literacy is strong in our county.