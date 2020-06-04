Archives

Health Care Hero Processional honors caregivers

Published on: June 4, 2020

Health Care Hero Processional honors caregivers

By LOIS KINDLE

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Sun Towers Retirement Community partnered May 28 to encourage the community to come out and support the folks who provide daily care for some of its most vulnerable residents.

Twenty HCSO deputies from the District 4 motorcycle unit, four marked patrol cars and one unmarked patrol escorted a processional of more than 70 vehicles throughout the community for a drive-by at 15 Sun City Center area senior living residences, assisted living facilities and skill nursing centers, all within the space of an hour.

Most of the HCSO District 4 Motorcycle Unit led the May 28 Health Care Hero Processional of more than 70 vehicles to drive by skilled nursing centers, senior living communities and assisted living facilities in the Sun City Center area to show appreciation for their caregivers and staff and show how much they’re appreciated by the community.

“We left the United Methodist Church four minutes early, and the first motorcycle turned (back) into the church parking lot at 10 a.m. sharp,” said HCSO Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry, who created the route and kept the processional moving on a tightly run schedule, which enabled each facility to know when it would pass. “It was great the community did this. You could tell everyone genuinely enjoyed (the processional). It lifted everyone’s spirits.”

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, members of the church and Sun Towers, the caravan of vehicles included representatives of Seniors Helpers, the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club, Sun City Center Emergency Squad, Freedom Plaza, Sun City Center Security Patrol, Sun Terrace Skilled Nursing, First Light Home Care, Magnolia Senior Living and more.

It visited South Bay Hospital, Clare Bridge memory care, Homewood Residence assisted living, Magnolia Senior Living, Plaza West skilled nursing and rehabilitation, Palm Gardens skilled nursing and rehabilitation, Sun City Center Senior Living assisted living, Belvedere Commons assisted living, Cypress Creek Assisted Living, Inspired Living memory care, Sun Towers, Sun Terrace skilled nursing and The Inn at Aston Gardens Courtyard senior living. At every stop, folks were outside clapping and cheering, as their way of showing appreciation for the community’s support.

COURTESY PHOTOS
Debbie Caneen, of Sun Towers, left, and Janice Bayruns, of FirstLight Home Care, wait in the staging area at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center for the processional to begin.

“It was such a nice, fun event,” said Sun City Center resident Connie Lesko, an employee of Freedom Plaza’s Retired Officers Corp. “And the response we received from every community we passed was amazing.

“Working at a senior living community makes me acutely aware of how important workers are at every level,” she added. “They show up every day to ensure that our residents’ needs are met. They greatly deserve this tribute.”

Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care, agreed. “I felt so appreciated and so proud to be recognized as a caregiver,” she said about her participation in the processional. “All of (the people we were honoring) have been faced with the unique challenge of working for months in locked-down facilities. They deserve our utmost respect and admiration.”

Debbie Caneen, of Sun Towers Retirement Community, and Gary Kerckaert, of Sun City Center United Methodist Church, spearheaded the effort.

From left, Sun City Center Emergency Squad members Cathy Zurek, Deb Spitler and Barry McKee get set to take part in the Health Care Hero Processional.

Colorfully decorated for the processional, the Retired Officers Corp. SUV passes by Freedom Plaza.

Gary Kerckaert, of Sun City Center United Methodist Church, spearheaded the processional with Debbie Caneen, of Sun Towers.

The Magnolia Senior Living van passes by Freedom Plaza during the May 28 Health Care Hero Processional, held in the Sun City Center community.

Some of the members of the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club brought their vehicles to participate in the May 28 processional, thanking all area caregivers working in ALFs, senior residences and skilled nursing centers.

This Image 360 van, electronically highlighting Sun Towers and FirstLight Home Care, was provided at a discount by its owner, Bob Burmaster, and paid for by Debbie Caneen and Janice Bayruns.

Vehicles from organizations throughout the Sun City Center community line up for the May 28 Health Care Hero Processional.

 

Comments