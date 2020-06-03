Obituaries for the week of June 4, 2020

Roger L. Corbin

Published on: June 3, 2020

Roger L. Corbin, resident of Kings Point in Sun City Center passed away on May 22, 2020, at Life Path Hospice in Ruskin at the age of 84. His beloved wife, Lynn, was at his side.

Born in California and raised in Long Beach, he served in the Marines, graduated from Cal. State University, was a bar owner for 28 years and a Los Angeles County Probation officer for 30 years. He retired to Sun City Center in 2002 to relax and play golf.

His passions were rock music, sports and, number one, playing golf. He was a fun, kind, gentle man with many friends throughout his lifetime. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Lynn of 37 years, nephew, Michael, and niece, Shelly.

Memorial service undetermined at this time due to Covid 19.

My Honey Bear

You were the light in my life.

The joy in my heart.

The warmth in my arms.

The bounce in my step.

The backbone of support.

The soul of my comfort.

The love of my life.

The star that will now shine

in my heart forever.

Irvin L. Goode

May 13, 1938 – May 23, 2020

Irvin L. Goode, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 82.

Irvin was born and raised in Killeen, Texas, to Dena (Elliott) Goode and Berten Goode on May 13, 1938. He was the oldest of their five children: Joanne, Bert, Billy Don and Dena and spent his youth fishing and playing baseball. He attended Killeen High School in Killeen, Texas, where he met the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Helen (Saxon) Goode. They married in September of 1959 and had four children: Adrian, Jeff, Lisa and Mark.

Irvin began working for the United States Postal Service in Killeen in 1957 and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a U.S. Postal Inspector, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service. As a postal inspector, he was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, and Miami, Florida. His integrity, strong work ethic and gregarious personality made him well respected and loved by all who knew him. He retired at age 52, having earned the Meritorious Service Honor Award for his work on numerous high profile cases. He and his wife then moved to Apollo Beach to enjoy a slower pace of life.

In his retirement Irvin enjoyed fishing with his sons, traveling with his wife, Rays baseball games, Bucs and Cowboys football games and socializing with friends over a beer. He could be found every morning sitting at his breakfast bar overlooking the water, drinking his coffee and finishing the Times’ daily crossword puzzle.

Irvin will be remembered by all for his loyalty to family and friends, infectious smile and sense of humor.

He was predeceased by his mother and father; brother, Billy Don; son, Jeff Goode; and grandson, Troy Goode. He is survived by his wife Helen Goode; his sons, Adrian and Mark Goode, of Apollo Beach; his daughter, Lisa Fernandez, of Livonia, Michigan; his sisters, Joanne Duty of San Antonio, Texas, and Dena Lee of Amherst, Virginia; his brother, Buddy Goode of Killeen, Texas; his best friend, Jim von Gartzen, of Apollo Beach; and their spouses, as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association.

Bob Gustafson

Bob Gustafson, loving husband and son, passed from this life at the age of 61 on May 14, 2020. Bob moved to St. Croix in 1969 and attended St. Croix Country Day School, where his father taught for many years. He graduated high school from Storm King School, Cornwall, New York, and attended college in Melbourne, Florida. Bob had many jobs during his career, from working for a company laying fiber-optic cable undersea in Japan to construction work at Hovensa.

His passion was golf, and he played almost every week at the Buccaneer Golf Course while on St. Croix. After the Hovensa closing, Bob moved to Florida, where he was self-employed. He did return to St. Croix for a year, working to re-open the new facility at the old Hovensa plant. He loved life, loved animals, loved his friends and family.

He is predeceased by his father Robert and is survived by his wife Deborah, Parish, Florida; his mother, Mary, Sun City Center, Florida; an aunt, Ruth Wolf of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and several cousins living throughout the states. He is and will continue to be greatly, greatly missed. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a future date in Florida.

John C. “Jack” Haight

John C. “Jack” Haight, age 86, longtime resident of Kings Point in Sun City Center, Fla., died peacefully on May 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Chicago to the late Stanley and Margaret Haight.

Jack served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Seaman Recruit and was very proud of his service to our country. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago in 1951 and had a career with Illinois Bell and AT&T for over 40 years as an installation technician. After retirement, he and Sally relocated to Sun City Center, Fla. He loved Florida and his life there.

Jack was a loving, kind and caring person. He was dedicated to his wife Sally. He always greeted you with a smile and had a joke for you to brighten your day. Jack was a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Fla. He was the TOPS Weight Loss Champion in 2007. Golf, exercise and helping neighbors were his favorite hobbies, and he was an avid reader.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sally (Roach) Haight of 41 years; his two sons, Jack and Don; four grandchildren: Ashley, Parker, Cooper and Carter Haight; his loving sister, Margaret (Haight) O’Connor; and brother, James Haight. He was also loved and cherished by Sally’s family: the late William and Mary Roach (mother and father-in-law), Patricia (Roach) Pupovac, Deborah (Roach) Henning (Dan), William Roach (Vicky), James Roach (Nadine), Terrence Roach (Ann) and was greatly loved and cherished by many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his twin brother, William, and his brother, Thomas.

Services will take place at a later date.

Sara “Sally” Keezer

Sara (Sally) Keezer passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Sally was born in Stafford Springs, Conn. on February 15, 1938. She moved from Orlando in 2001 after retiring as a bank teller. She enjoyed her time in Sun City Center swimming, playing cards and participating in many other activities. She served at the Methodist Church as offering counter for many years.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, William Keezer Sr., as well as her son, William Keezer Jr.

Sally will be fondly remembered by her two daughters, Terry Keezer and Wendy Darby; as well as her four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for July at the Sun City Center United Methodist Church.

Roger Lee Klein

Roger Lee Klein of Lake City, Michigan, passed away on May 24, 2020, from complications of lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pauline Klein; his wife, Susanne Klein; and his daughter-in-law, Deneen Klein.

Roger worked as a teacher and administrator for Michigan Public Schools for over 30 years before retiring from the Lansing School District in 1993. He enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends at the lake and while wintering in Florida. Roger loved playing cards and outdoor games, fishing and enjoyed eating any sweet you placed in front of him.

He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 9 years, Adella Klein; his sons: Norman (Penny) Klein, Edward Klein and William (Sandra) Klein; his brother, Raymond (Shirley) Klein; his sister, Shirley (Rusty) Hull; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many stepchildren and friends. Due to the current restrictions related to Covid-19 concerning social distancing, a memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangement by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Donald H. Nathan

Nov. 26, 1933 – May 5, 2020

Donald Herbert Nathan died on May 5, 2020. Nathan was born on November 26, 1933, in Passaic, N.J., and was raised in Rutherford, N.J., by his natural parents, Doris Eynon Nathan and Herbert R. Nathan both deceased.

Don was educated in Rutherford, N.J. public schools and graduated Rutherford High School in 1951 before attending and graduating from R.C.A Institutes, NYC as an FCC Licensed Radio Television Broadcast Engineer. Don then enlisted in the U.S. Army Security Agency in 1953 as an Electronic Warfare Specialist, and after receiving intensive training at the ASA School, Ft. Devens, Mass., was assigned to Hq. ASA Pacific, Tokyo, Japan, from where he received a variety of classified assignments throughout the Far East Theater of Operations.

Following his initial tour of military duty, Don returned home and joined the engineering staff at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Whippany, N.J., before accepting a sales management position with the Air Reduction Company in western New York. Don then went on to hold various executive positions, featuring Thomas and Friends and requiring extensive travel both in the U.S.A. and Europe before forming his own sales marketing organization in 1980.

Don is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Nathan, of Sun City Center, whom he married in 1980, and four stepchildren.

He is further survived by four children and a former wife from a previous marriage. They are Linda Diane Robinson of Hamburg, N.Y.; Barbara Kim Nathan of Gastonia, N.C.; Douglas Stewart Nathan of Evan, N.Y.; Donald Scott Nathan of North Boston, N.Y.; and their mother, Normal A. Nathan of Hamburg, N.Y.

Don accumulated over 18 years combined Active Duty and Reserve military service, obtaining the rank of Senior Battalion Level NCO in the Military Intelligence Corp. and will be inurned, following a private ceremony with military honors, within the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Don requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Spinal Cord Injury Research Loma Linda University School of Medicine, P.O. Box 2000, Loma Linda, CA 92345.

Robert Reith

Robert “Bobby” Reith passed away peacefully at age 80 on May 29, 2020, in Sun City Center, Fla. Our beloved Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay; sons, Ric and Tom; and a host of extended family.

As a fifth-generation golf professional with numerous achievements locally and nationally on the links, his long career spanned both working at prestigious golf clubs and as professional tour player. A 15-year resident of Sun City Center, Bobby enjoyed every round of golf and treasured his friendships on and off the course.

Leida Rivera

Feb. 9, 1936 – April 21, 2020

Leida Rivera, whose real name was Luz L. Rivera, she hated to be called Luz, was a permanent resident of Kings Point for the last 18 years; we moved from Valrico,Tampa and, before that the Bronx.

Her family was stationed in Tampa; when she lost her eldest son Pablo in 1991 at the age of 33 she asked me to purchase a home in Tampa near her parents. In 1995 she lost her middle son, Enrique, also at the age of 33. When her daughter gave birth, for the first time at 33, she had asked God to grant her a child so that she could experience what it was to be a mother; that child, Jose Enrique, was born on the same day and very close to the hour of her middle son, Ricky.

Jose was the love of her life. Leida loved to travel; we went all over the world, made special friends that lasted 50 years or more. Her specialty was the hugs and kisses she had for everyone she met, and also she had that million-dollar smile. I, her husband, Jose Rivera, thinks she was a very remarkable woman; she will be dearly missed.

Her services were held at the Sun City Center Funeral Home. They did a remarkable job of restoring my beautiful wife to what she used to look like. Thank you all for loving her.

Rod Russ

Rod Russ, 65, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away April 3, 2020. He was born Oct. 18, 1954, in Santa Rosa, Calif..

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Russ. He is survived by his mother, Ardis Russ; sister, Kathy O’Dell (Rodney); brother, Gary Russ, all from Santa Rosa, California; also his son, Jeremy Clover and wife (California); daugther, Jeanie Russ and step-daughter Amber Lively; and siblings (all from Florida); and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

He was a best friend, a good man, always willing to lend a hand no matter what. He loved fishing, boating and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Eagles in Ruskin and an Eagle Rider Aerie 4351 of Ruskin. (He was very proud of that.) He will be remembered as being larger than life.

In very loving memory of you, “Rod.” We all miss and love you. Like you said, “Now it’s time to play!” Goodbye for now, my friend. Always in our hearts.