Four seniors named first Earl Lennard scholarship recipients

Four seniors named first Earl Lennard scholarship recipients

Published on: May 28, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The first recipients of the annual scholarship program created in memory of Dr. Earl J. Lennard have been named, with four graduating seniors set to receive $1,000 each to further their post-secondary studies.

The scholarship program, managed by the Riverview Woman’s Club and the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, was announced at the chamber’s annual dinner, Jan. 17, at The Regent in Riverview.

“Dr. Lennard loved this community,” Mike Jones, chamber president, told dinner attendees. “This scholarship program will help make sure we never forget his contributions to this community and, in a small way, continue the work that he devoted his life to.”

Lennard entered the Hillsborough County school system as a first-grader at Palm River Elementary School and retired as its superintendent in 2005. A farmer and teacher, he served also as Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections and as a community leader in many capacities, including as a chamber board member and a church elder at Riverview United Methodist Church, where he taught the Gleaners Sunday School class for adults.

The namesake of the high school in Ruskin, Lennard died Dec. 23 after being hospitalized with a prolonged illness since Thanksgiving 2018. He was 77.

Set to honor his memory, as first-year scholarship recipients, are graduating seniors Chanel Campbell and Willow Morgan, from Lennard High School, and Ashley Aagaard and Allison Powers, from East Bay and Riverview high schools, respectively.

Morgan, 18, with a 3.67 GPA, is set to study social studies education at Florida Atlantic University. Like Lennard, whose many roles in education included teaching social studies, Morgan said she also is driven to teach history.

“Earl J. Lennard was my dad’s ag teacher and FFA teacher at East Bay,” Morgan said. “I feel so happy to have that connection to him. Even my brother is friends with one of Earl’s grandsons.”

“Dr. Lennard was such a good person,” Morgan added. “He was so well-educated and so well-rounded. I also want to work in K-12 education, but my end goal, I want to go back and get my doctorate and teach at the college level. I just can’t see myself anywhere in 30 years not surrounded by like-minded kids who love history.”

Aargard, 18, graduated with a 3.95 grade-point average (GPA) and is set to study biomedical sciences at the University of South Florida. She plans to become a dermatologist. The scholarship, she added, “will help pay for books and the meal plan [so I] can stay focused on my studies.”

“I just think that’s amazing,” said Aagaard, upon learning of Lennard’s many accomplishments. “He did so many great things with the schools, and he cared a lot about the kids. It just shows you what a wonderful person he was, and we want to carry that on.”

Campbell, 18, with a 3.9 GPA, plans to study nursing at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The scholarship “means a lot to me,” she said. “Going into a career like nursing, it’s very vigorous, and having a scholarship like this takes a little bit of the burden away from me and my family for having to pay for school.”

As for her scholarship’s namesake, “I honestly think it’s a great way to honor Dr. Lennard and remember him,” Campbell said. “His growing up in the school system, I think it makes it even more special.”

Powers, 18, with a 3.31 GPA, plans to study biology at Florida Gulf Coast University, and to eventually earn a doctorate in veterinary medicine. The scholarship, she said, will allow for training that will “expand my knowledge about the science of animals.” A member of FFA and the agricultural program at Riverview High, Powers said her lifelong dream “is to care for and save animals.”

She said she shares with Lennard a “love of community and animals” and was honored to receive the scholarship in his memory. “Dr. Lennard was all about his community,” Powers said, “and community service is something that I feel everybody should aspire to do.” Powers said as a volunteer at Boyette Animal Hospital, she earned her Veterinary Assisting Certification. She also is set to complete her Girl Scout Gold Award work at a local nature preserve.

The Lennard scholarship is for students who have been accepted to an accredited trade school in Florida or to a two- or four-year state college or university. Applicants must be in good academic standing, with earned community service hours and involvement in extracurricular activities. Eligible seniors attend East Bay, Lennard, Riverview or Spoto high schools, or any high school in the county if they have a family member in good standing with the Riverview chamber.

“This is truly a wonderful community scholarship program,” said Tanya Doran, the chamber’s executive director, noting contributions received from throughout the county, including generous donations from Riverview United Methodist and Stowers Elementary School, where Lennard’s daughter, Missy, is principal. “The hope is that like Dr. Earl Lennard, those who receive this scholarship will make a difference in their community.”

To donate for next year’s scholarships, call the chamber at 813-234-5944. The chamber is in the CenterState Bank buildinge at 10101 Bloomingdale Avenue. For information, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com.