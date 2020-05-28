East Bay High School Senior Send Off car parade

Published on: May 28, 2020

Celebrating the end of the year for the seniors at East Bay is a long celebrated tradition. However, with the current status of school closures due to COVID, the administration and faculty had to find a way to continue the tradition during these difficult times. Christine Wasylkiw, assistant principal, stated, “We created a new twist on an old tradition, a spirit March on wheels.” Senior Sponsor Amanda Morehouse shared her thoughts, “We wanted this to happen to give the seniors the senior send off that they deserved. It will, hopefully, make up for what they missed just a little.”

The Senior Send Off car parade consisted of four stopping stations that handed out senior blankets, prom roses, yard signs, cookies and 2020 beads, and it gave the opportunity for faculty and staff to show their love and support for the Class of 2020. The parade also gave a chance for parents to celebrate their last day at the Bay; parents were seen cheering, dressed up and honking for their senior. Prizes were given out as a raffle and for best decorated car. Even the community came out to support the send off: Waterset sent its mascot, “Manny the Manatee,” to pose with students at the photo booth. And although the students were unable to have a prom, they still elected a prom queen, Donasia Curtis, and a prom king, Elijah Ketchup. “I felt very loved at the parade; it was a beautiful scene to see the staff out supporting us and seeing everyone for the very last time as a high school student,” said Donasia Curtis.