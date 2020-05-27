Obituaries for the week of May 28, 2020

Carmen John Del Vecchio

Published on: May 27, 2020

Carmen John Del Vecchio, 86, husband of Barbara Adelman of Aston Gardens, formerly of Kings Point, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Del loved music and participated in both the Sun City Center Men’s Chorus and the Aston Gardens chorus.

Del’s first wife, Patty Del Vecchio, preceded him in death on April 12, 2015, after 60 years of marriage.

Del served in the US Army from 1955 to 1959, as an X-ray Technician in both the USA and Europe.

Del’s professional career was with Ford Motor Credit Company as a Branch Manager. Del loved airplanes and flying, which led him to obtaining his private pilot’s license. He was also an avid golfer.

He is also survived by his daughter, Judy (Jeff) Koepkey of Treasure Island, Florida; daughter, Diane (David) Smeltzer of Saint Pete Beach, Florida; son, David (Gail) Del Vecchio of North Augusta, South Carolina, and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Aston Gardens Employee Appreciation Fund, American Cancer Society or Mass Intentions.

Michael A. Miller

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Alan Miller announces his passing on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 55. He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Miller. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Charlene, and his children: Amanda (Jeremy), Alysha (Taylor) and Amylia (Casey). Michael will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren: Konnor, Kamille and Vincent. He is also survived by his mother, Karen Miller; siblings: Kevin (Jennie), Sherrie (Mike), Julie (Wendy); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

After graduating Central Valley High School of Spokane, Washington, in 1983, Michael immediately enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he met his wife and married in 1987. They settled down and started a family in Spokane and later moved to Redmond, Oregon, in 2002. Michael spent his final years in Florida with his wife, Charlene, where they enjoyed their time together at the beach and exploring the many things Florida had to offer. Michael will be remembered for his giant heart and stubborn pride and always putting his family first. He passed away with his family by his side and will be dearly missed.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Michael Miller to the Dementia Society of America.

The family would like to thank the ARC staff at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital for the compassionate care he received in the months leading up to his passing.

Virginia Dell Pemberton

Virginia Dell Pemberton, 96, of Sun City Center, Florida, died at 7:51 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020.

Born September 10, 1923, in Hillsboro, Iowa, she was the daughter of Edward Harry Helterbran and Eldora Marguerite Thorton Buchanan. On November 15, 1942, she married Paul Wilson Pemberton in Seattle, Washington. He died on May 27, 2014.

Cremation has been accorded.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa.

Memorials have been established.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Virginia’s obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.