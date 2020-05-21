We’re not the DMV

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Published on: May 21, 2020

On Monday, we entered “Full” Phase One of the re-opening of our state. If that sorta confuses you, you’re not alone. I have a list from the Florida Chamber of Commerce that’s a pretty good summary of what it all means. If you’d like a copy, please email me at the chamber, and I’d be happy to send it your way. It does help.

As we start to reopen, the good news is that many of our small businesses that closed are opening back up. But how we react to those openings is totally personal. Do you feel comfortable going out now? Or are you more hesitant? We all have to make up our minds based on our own circumstances.

But I can tell you what’s happening at the chamber. If you do come visit us, we’ve placed tape on the floor to keep our social distancing. We wipe down all contact surfaces between visits. We limit the number of visitors allowed to enter at one time. And we do require all visitors wear masks. Can’t find gloves anywhere, but we have plenty of hand sanitizer. But what we’re finding out is that we can save you some time by answering your questions by phone or email. Whatever you’re looking for ­— attorneys, plumbers, hearing tests, assisted living facilities, golf carts, stone restoration — we can give you names, numbers and contact information from our roster of chamber member businesses. So, call and email away. We can hook you up.

But there is one thing we cannot help you with. We are not the Department of Motor Vehicles. We get at least ten phone calls per day and at least two in-person visits asking us for help renewing someone’s license or help trying to replace a lost one. There’s nothing we can do. So why is everyone calling us? I finally figured it out.

If you google “Sun City Center DMV,” what comes up is the chamber. If you Google DMV Sun City Center,” what comes up is “Hillsborough County Tax collector.” However, it appears most people think that cannot possibly be correct (it is!). So they move on to listing number two which again is the chamber. But here’s the thing. The Sun City Center DMV is actually located in Ruskin. So, if you google “DMV Ruskin,” you’ll get there. But just in case, its phone number is 813-635-5200. How do I know that? Remember, we get about ten calls per day ­— I’ve got it memorized.

But our biggest focus must be on small business recovery. Just remember small businesses in our chamber family run from Sun City Center to Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Wimauma, Gibsonton, Riverview, Tampa and beyond. Let’s keep them in our thoughts and in our purchases. They are our future. Thank you for all you do….and stay safe.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.