By PHYLLIS HODGES
As Memorial Day approaches, our focus on public events paying tribute to deceased military veterans is dimmed. In Sun City Center, there will be no Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony — a tradition that has held fast for at least three decades—and Memorial Day just won’t be the same without it.
Our 136 SCC deceased veterans (current or past residents) are being honored in spirit this year, however. Their names will be included in the traditional Last Roll Call accompanied by the Living Flag Tribute at the 2021 ceremony. In this part of the ceremony, individuals display flags representing each of the fallen SCC veterans as his or her name is called.
For those unfamiliar with the event, let’s reflect on Memorial Day last year. The commemoration ceremony, held in the Kings Point Veterans Theatre, was hosted by the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), SCC Chapter and sponsored by the combined military veterans’ organizations of SCC. Many other organizations participated, such as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (Color Guard), the Boy Scouts and the Trinity Baptist Church Singers (musical interlude), to name a few.
Several hundred attended and heard Judge Michael Scionti, guest speaker, deliver extremely moving and thought-provoking personal military anecdotes. Judge Scionti is an Active Reserve Army Lieutenant with extensive military and political experience, including Veterans Treatment Court in Tampa for veterans who find themselves in legal difficulty. You can hear a recent interview with him on the Veterans Corner Radio podcast hosted by Bill Hodges.
So that we can honor the SCC veterans who have passed since Memorial Day 2019, their names are printed below. Paul Wheat, who compiled the list, is requesting help by our readers to ensure that it is complete and accurate for honoring at next year’s ceremony. If you notice there is a missing name or a name is spelled incorrectly, please notify Wheat by e-mail at pawheatjr@aol.com or call 813-634-7777.
Garth R. Akridge
Edgar Alford
Bruce D. Arnold
Sydney Ashbridge
Crayton W. Awtry
Fred Baillergeon
Phillip L. Baker
George K. Baker
Richard H. Bennett
Henry J. Binder
Harry L. Braun
John Brennan
Michael N. Brett
Lawrence Brigant
John I. Brown
Harry T. Burgess
Ray W. Burney Jr.
Richard M. Burrous
Archer Corbin Bush Jr.
William E. Byrd
Dennis C. Callaway
James E. Chaudoin
Victor M. Corrado
Jack Adair Craig Jr.
Louis Crum
John J. DeGouff
Fred Deutscher
David Bruce Dibble
Franklin Eugene Dickey
Thomas Charles Domeika
Thomas Durant
Richard L. Erickson
Charles T. Feldschau
Joseph L. Flores
Henry Fraind
John Marshall Gaines Sr.
Adam E. Gawrysh
John Kent Glye
Gilbert Goldman
James Douglas Grady
Nelson Grimm
Val J. Gude
Frank Habeck
Raymond G. Hafner
Carl F. Haiser
Eugene Thomas Halla
George F. Hammond
Russell Handy Jr.
Kenneth J. Hansen
Louis P. Harding
John K. Hargraves
Charles E. Hassell Jr.
Dorothy May Hill
Clyde Irwin
Frank Jackalone
Dean R. Jenison
Frank R. Kimbro
John J. Kingston
Norman C. Koehler
Albert Josef Kohnle
Charles Kuhar Sr.
Larry Kuntz
Edward Landry
Richard Joseph Langlois
Eleanor C. L’Ecuyer
Marvin L. Lent
Arthur G. Liebler
Harold G. Lillie
Clyde R. Lobaugh
Stephen M. Lucas
Floyd E. Luxton
John B. Mannon
Robert L. Marshall
William McCracken
Mark T. McDonnell
Sloan C. McKernan
Herbert John McKittrick Jr.
Bernard F. Meisel Jr.
Juan Mera
Charles E. Midlam
Armond R. Miely
James C. Milks
Paul Monnette
Linda Moody
Eugene Morris
Barry Myers
Donald H. Nathan
John Neuenswander
John Joseph Nocivelli
William H. Odell
Henry Ozga
Donald Phillips
Angelo John Pignataro
James W. Piles
Wade Pritchett
Gerald Pritzi
Doris Healey Ragland
John Reagan III
Lewis D. Resseguie
Donnis C. Reynolds
Stephen L. Rizzotti
Sixto Colon Rodriguez
Danny R. Roland
Guido J. Romano
Maurice Roukous
Joseph R. Scola
William Shanks
Frank S. Simon
Phillip Ross Smith
Robert S. Solin
James J. Sotire Sr.
James I. Spandau
Wendell D. Spencer
M.P. St. Clair
Shirley Stanford
Conrad W. Stauffer
Tyler Sturdevant
Bobby L. Thomas
Urias D. Tidwell Jr.
Robert Lewis Twitty
Steven A. Uhlman
Robert R. Vincent
Tony Vrell
John L. Walker
Richard Wallace
Michael P. Walsh
Robert D. Waters
William Edgar Watson
Ronald Watts
Charles Joseph Weir Jr.
Robert Wertman
John L. Westinghouse
Richard J. Whalen
George Whitfield
Charles B. Whittington
Robert Wright
Thomas J. Yurkovic