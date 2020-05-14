Tax-free week will soon be here!

Tax-free week saves money on hurricane supplies

Floridians told to prepare for at least seven days without usual amenities

Published on: May 14, 2020

From Friday, May 29, to Thursday, June 4, you can buy select disaster preparedness items tax-free.

It’s the perfect time to start or beef up your family’s disaster kit in time for hurricane season, which begins June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30.

Learn what items are tax-free during this designated week. Supplies such as flashlights and tarps, as well as expensive items like portable generators are included.

In the wake of recent hurricanes Michael, Irma and Matthew, state leaders have changed their definition of preparedness. They say people should plan to stock up on essentials and build a disaster supply kit to last at least seven days.

To find out what items should be included in any disaster preparedness kit, visit www./floridadisaster.org/planprepare/disaster-supply-kit.