Keller Williams Realty hosts supply drive for C.A.R.E.

Keller Williams Realty South Shore hosts supply drive for C.A.R.E.

Published on: May 14, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin may be closed to the public right now, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t going on behind the scenes. At the moment, its volunteers continue caring for approximately 35 neglected, abused or unwanted animals, and supplies are running low.

The agents of Keller Williams Realty South Shore have adopted C.A.R.E. as its charity of choice this year, and, in lieu of Red Day (a community project normally held every May), are hosting a supply drive for the shelter for now. The project has been pulled back until the fall, said Kathy Shalosky, team leader and broker.

“We’re putting the supply drive out to all our agents, their contacts, clients and anyone in the public who’s willing to participate,” she said.

Now through May 31, you can help.

Simply drop off any of the supplies listed below between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Keller Williams Realty South Shore, 109 Harbor Village Lane, Apollo Beach. If you don’t want to come in, you can leave them at the front door and call 813-641-8300 to let staff members know they are there.

These are the items the shelter currently most needs:

• dog and cat toys

• yesterday’s News brand cat litter for kittens

• cat treats and soft treats for dogs

• canned cat food

• any regular Royal Canine pet food for dogs or cats

• puppy pee pads

• HE laundry detergent

• bleach

• hand and dish soap

• 13-gallon trash bags

• paper yard waste bags

• distilled water

• alcohol and peroxide

• paper towels

• copy paper and laminating sheets

• postage stamps

• gift cards to pet or office supply stores, and

• monetary donations for supplies and veterinary services.

The effort is much appreciated, said Penny Smith, C.A.R.E. board president.

“Keller Williams South Shore has always been a strong supporter of C.A.R.E., and especially at this time, when the shelter is currently closed to the public and we can’t accept drop-offs, its supply drive will keep us going until we’re able to open back up.”

If you can’t make it over to Keller Williams for the supply drive, you can help out by ordering on smile.amazon.com and searching for Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort as your chosen charity.

Supplies can be directly shipped to C.A.R.E., 1528 27th St. SW, Ruskin.

Another way to help is to volunteer. The shelter is presently short some of its volunteer staff due to the pandemic because many of its people are seniors who are especially vulnerable.

Shifts are available from 7 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., any day of the week. The cattery has an additional shift from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is strictly dedicated to socializing cats and kittens.

If interested, call volunteer coordinator Jenn Herrin at 813-645-2273, and she can fill you in on the various things that volunteers do. Applications are available at www.careshelter.org.

Adoptable animals can be seen by appointment by calling Gloria Blue, shelter manager, at the same number.