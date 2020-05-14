BUSINESS NEWS

Amazon donates $100K to Feeding Florida

Published on: May 14, 2020

Amazon announced recently that it is donating $100,000 to Feeding Florida, the partner state association of Feeding America, the nation’s leading hunger-relief organization. The donation will help meet the food needs of thousands of Floridians who have been impacted by COVID-19’s sudden arrival and prolonged effects.

“Amazon is committed to supporting Floridians year-round, but especially during times of need,” said Rob Packett, Southeast Regional director of operations at Amazon. “We’re honored to team up with Feeding Florida to do our part in making sure that Floridians have access to the food essentials needed to make it through these challenging times.”

According to Feeding Florida, the state has seen a 600 percent increase in the need for food, as COVID-19 has left thousands of Floridians without jobs or a stable income. Amazon is dedicated to serving the communities in which it operates by partnering with nonprofit organizations that are actively making a difference.

“We are grateful to receive such a generous donation from Amazon, especially during this time of increased need,” said Robin Safley, executive director of Feeding Florida. “As families continue to feel the economic impacts of COVID-19, donations like this allow our network of 12 food banks to continue providing nutritious meals to individuals in need throughout the state.”

Feeding Florida projects that Amazon’s donation will provide 600,000 meals to Floridians across all 67 counties. This donation will help Feeding Florida’s network of food banks provide fresh fruits and vegetables to families who need them most during this pandemic.

To learn more about how Feeding Florida is responding to the pandemic, visit www.feedingflorida.org. For more information on Amazon’s COVID-19 response, including ways it is practicing safety within its facilities, visit its blog, which is updated daily.