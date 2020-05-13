Obituaries for the week of May 14, 2020

David Marc Brown

Published on: May 13, 2020

David Marc Brown, survived by his loving wife, Ellen Brown; sister, Lynne Albrecht; son, Howard Brown, his wife and three children; and daughter, Lori Kaiser, husband and one child, left this world unexpectedly at the age of 74, May 2, 2020, due to a tragic accident.

Born in Queens, New York, he attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and received a bachelor’s and master’s in metallurgy and material sciences. He also attended University of Akron and received an MBA. He was an owner of a financial services firm in Akron, Ohio, for 35 years.

David had many hobbies, including playing in four bands: the South Shore Community Band; the Jack Edison Band; a brass quintet; and Pinpoint, a jazz group. He was an incredibly talented musician, playing piano, bass guitar and tuba. He was also an athlete. He ran in two marathons and participated in many half-marathons. He belonged to the photography club, the computer club and was the treasurer for seven years and, more recently, the vice president of his HOA. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.

Because of the conditions caused by the COVID-19 virus, a proper visitation and celebration of life is not possible at this time and will occur when more favorable conditions exist. There will be a private family memorial and burial service at Gan Shalom Cemetery in Lutz, Florida.

Alan Fuller

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Alan (Big Al) Fuller, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 76.

Al was born on July 5, 1943, in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Al was a Navy Veteran and served on the USS VESOLE (DD878). AL then became the best at his career in the retail industry, starting with Montgomery Ward, Family Dollar, Walmart, Best Buy and West Marine. He was a great leader and a people person who was committed to training his employees on how to succeed through educating and hands on training.

Al had a passion for everything outdoors: golf, softball, fishing and then came the fall for hunting Whitetails. Al loved spending his time doing these things with family and friends.

Al was proceeded in death by his father, Walter Fuller; mother, Eleanor Thompson Fuller; and his late wife, Patricia Howard Fuller. He is survived by his two sons and daughter in-laws: Gary and Cheri Fuller and Barry and Jodi McAmis; his two sisters and brother in-law Marcia Auman and Nancee and Bob Williams. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Cherrl Zemla; three grandchildren: Carina McAmis, Celina McAmis and Abigail Fuller; along with great-grandchild, Kaden Fenerty.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ernest W. Parmenter

Ernest W. Parmenter, 77, passed away on May 8, 2020, following a long period of declining health related to diabetes and heart disease. A native of Massachusetts, Ernie and his wife lived in Alexandria, New Hampshire, for 30 years before retiring to Sun City Center, Florida in 2015.

Ernie switched careers from management at several high tech companies in Massachusetts to law enforcement in New Hampshire when he moved to Alexandria. He served as captain and chief of the Alexandria Police Department and also served as Town Selectman.

Upon retirement he became a member of the Sun City Center New England Club and Travel Club and the Kings Point Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed many SCC events throughout the year with the special friends he made in Sun City Center, as well as weekly Friday lunches and informal and celebratory gatherings with them.

He will be sadly missed by Pat, his wife of nearly 40 years; and his sons, Steven and Michael Parmenter, both of Florida. He is also survived by three grandchildren; a niece and nephew, and his sister, Sandra McManaway.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial get-together will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to LifePath Hospice, chaptershealth.org, whose staff served Ernie so well, enabling him to stay at home with his wife at the end of his life.

James W. Piles

James W. Piles, 97, of Kings Point, Sun City Center, passed away April 11, 2020, due to complications of dementia. He was born August 25, 1922, in Monongah, West Virginia. He spent 42 years in Prince Georges County, Maryland. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Lottie Piles. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Moore, of 15 years.

Jim lived 15 years in Kings Point. He was an avid bridge player and former member of the Kings Point Bridge Club. He and his wife loved to square dance and ballroom dance. They also traveled the world.

He was cremated and interred in a military cemetery in Maryland. He was a World War II veteran and served in the US Army Core in France and Germany for four years. He was formerly employed by Western Electric, now known as Nokia, for 42 years. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Robert S. Solin

Robert S. Solin, 95, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Sun City Center on March 12, 2020. Bob was born on December 25, 1924, to William Solin and Ethel (Berg) Solin in Springfield, Mass. He graduated from Classical High School in Springfield and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1943. He fought in the battles of Okinawa, Guadalcanal and Tarawa.

In 1948 he wed his one true love, Lillian, and was married for 71 years until her passing in February. When he married, he was the manager of one of the Solin’s markets in Chicopee, Mass., and worked there for about 10 years. He then operated a cannery for 10 years and then worked as a food broker until he retired in 1995.

Bob is survived by his son, Edward Solin (Laura) of Riverview; grandchildren, Brenton Zillins and Jeffrey Solin; and his brother, Stanley Solin (Estelle) of Anaheim, Calif. His sister, Barbara Solin Tandet, predeceased him. Bob was a life member of the Masons and Shriners. He loved baseball his entire life and rooted for the Giants, Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Burial was at Sarasota National Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Carla Freedman. In lieu of flowers, please remember Bob through service/gifts to your favorite charity. The family requests that donations be made to the RICBAC foundation. The foundation for research in cell biology, cancer and cardiology, c/o Eric Isselbacher, M.D., PO Box 600071, Newtonville, MA 02460.