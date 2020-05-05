County reopening nature preserves, trails

Hillsborough County opens majority of nature preserves

Published on: May 5, 2020

Hillsborough County reopened a majority of its nature preserves and the boat ramp at E.G. Simmons Conservation Park on Saturday, May 2. Several conservation parks, along with walking trails at six neighborhood parks, reopened on Monday, May 4, to give residents additional options for recreation and exercise.

Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, and portions of the parks will remain closed, including playgrounds, picnic areas and kayak/canoe facilities.

The boat ramp at E.G. Simmons reopened at 8 a.m. Saturday, along with all Hillsborough County nature preserves (except for Apollo Beach, which remains closed until further notice).

The following conservation parks reopened:

• Flatwoods Conservation Park, 14302 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa, and 18205 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa.

• Morris Bridge Off-Road Biking Area, 12651 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa.

• Alderman’s Ford Conservation Park, 100 Alderman’s Ford Park Drive, Plant City, for hiking and biking only.

• Upper Tampa Bay Trail and all parking areas.

Walking trails only will be open at the following six neighborhood parks:

• Ruskin Community Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin.

• Apollo Beach Community Center, 664 Golf and See Blvd., Apollo Beach.

• Jackson Springs Community Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road, Tampa.

• Northdale Community Center, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa.

• Carrollwood Village Community Park, 4680 W. Village Drive, Tampa.

• All People’s Life Center, 6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa.