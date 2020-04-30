Rosemary Grill opens for takeout, delivery

New Rosemary Grill Restaurant to open

Focus on takeout and delivery to aid families with healthy meal options

Published on: April 30, 2020

When owners Khalid Abouelhouda and Malak Arroufe planned the opening of the new Rosemary Grill at the Riverview 14 project across from the Wal-Mart Super Center at Gibsonton and New East Bay Roads, they had no idea their opening would occur during a period of time when social distancing and virus restrictions would be underway.

Living in the Riverview and South Shore area, they understand the challenges of waiting in long lines to grocery shop, especially with kids now home from school. So with great pride and confidence in South Hillsborough County and the American spirit, they have decided to blaze forward and open for business with amazing discounts for first time visitors (see ad on page 2 for details). They are confident that the diverse menu and quality of food at Rosemary Grill will allow for a healthy alternative to families, so they are boldly pushing forward with their takeout options. Rosemary pickup orders can be called in to 813-405-4535 or ordered online at www.therosemarygrill.com.

Join in congratulating Rosemary Grill on being one of the first new businesses in recent weeks to open for business in South Hillsborough County and stop by to taste the Rosemary difference.