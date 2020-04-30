PennRose Farms helping farmers distribute veggies

Published on: April 30, 2020

Area farmers have found an outlet for their vegetables through PennRose Farms, LLC, in Wimauma. This is a great opportunity to help local farms while scoring fresh food for your family at a bargain price.

A box of mixed vegetables weighs approximately 20 pounds and sells for $20, cash only. The variety of vegetables on hand to be included in a box is posted on the company’s Facebook page either the night before pickup or that morning. There is no need to order in advance or reserve an order. Simply show up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, at 707 West Lake Drive in Wimauma.

This is a no contact pick up. Customers will stay in their vehicle, leave the cash in the trunk for the number of boxes being purchased and a worker will load the boxes for you.

VERY IMPORTANT: To keep traffic congestion off of S.R. 674, do not turn onto West Lake Drive. If traveling east, go past West Lake and turn left (north) onto 13th Street, left on Center Street and then left on West Lake Drive.

A typical week could include a variety of corn, potatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, squash, green beans, lettuce or onions. This variety can change weekly, boxes do not stay the same each week ­— but the value remains the same.

When you arrive, ask about other vegetables or fruits that might be for sale. In past days there have been seedless watermelons for $5 each, 50 pounds of potatoes for $20, $15 for 50 pounds of sweet onions, etc.

Visit www.facebook.com/pennrosefarms for updates and more information.